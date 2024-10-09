The Pediatric Healthcare Market was is expected to grow US$ 17.69 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Pediatric Healthcare Market is anticipated to reach US$ 17.69 Bn. by 2030 from US$ 12.91 Bn. in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.6 % during a forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2024 ) North America dominated Pediatric healthcare and the products industry in 2023. The 45.2% market share was dominated by US and Canada. In US alone over 500,000 kids are in need of medical treatment. This helps the region in terms of a driving force.
Pediatric Healthcare Market Segmentation
by Disease Type
Infectious Diseases
Chronic Diseases
Genetic Disorders
Respiratory Disorders
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Cardiovascular Disorders
Hematological Disorders
Central Nervous System Disorders
Others
by Drug Type
Antibiotics
Analgesics and Pain Medications
Antipyretics
Antiallergy Drugs
Anti-inflammatory Drugs
Antiviral Drugs
Anticonvulsants (for Epilepsy)
Chemotherapy Drugs (for Pediatric Cancer)
Others
by Treatment Type
Medication and Therapeutics
Surgery and Medical Procedures
Radiation Therapy
Physical and Occupational Therapy
Behavioral Therapy
Dietary and Nutritional Therapy
Gene Therapy
Stem Cell Therapy
by Service Type
Inpatient Care
Outpatient Care
Emergency Services
Diagnostic Services (e.g., Imaging, Laboratory)
Rehabilitation Services
Home Healthcare
Palliative and Hospice Care
Counseling and Psychological Services
by End User
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Pediatric Rehabilitation Centers
Home Healthcare
Academic and Research Institutions
Others
Pediatric Healthcare Market Top Leaders:
1. AstraZeneca plc
2. Pfizer Inc.
3. Sanofi S.A.
4. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
5. Eisai Co., Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
