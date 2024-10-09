The Rare Earth Element Market was is expected to grow US$ 16.90 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Rare Earth Element Market is anticipated to reach US$ 16.90 Bn. by 2030 from US$ 7.50 Bn. in 2023 at a CAGR of 12.3 % during a forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2024 ) Rare earth elements are preferred for their qualities of high electric conductivity, improved magnetism, & weight reduction. The mineral which helps permanent magnets losing their magnetism over time, is mainly used in automobile industry. The supply chain saw a strain as China’s decision to lower export resulted in surging prices drastically.
Tesla’s announcement to employ Neodymium in its long-range vehicle has driven the demand drastically. Nrth America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period. According to the Organization for International Cooperation on Autos (OICA), Europe overtook the United States as the world's second-largest manufacturer of automobiles in 2018, accounting for 22.3 percent of worldwide output.
Rare Earth Element Market Segmentation
by Metal
Lanthanum
Cerium
Neodymium
Praseodymium
Samarium
Europium
by Application
Permanent Magnets
Metals Alloys
Polishing
Additives
Catalysts
Phosphors
Rare Earth Element Market Top Leaders:
1. Ucore Rare Metals Inc
2. Arafura Resources Limited
3. Alkane Resources ltd
4. Lynas Corporation
5. Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
