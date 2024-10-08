The Luxury Hotel Market was is expected to grow US$ 143.61 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Luxury Hotel Market was worth US$ 101.38 Bn. in 2023 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 5.1 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost US$ 143.61 Bn. in 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 08, 2024 ) During 2022, the luxury hotel market was dominated by the North American region, holding a revenue share of over 35 percent, and is expected to maintain this dominance in the coming forecast period. In 2022, the US led the luxury hotel market in revenue due to its status as a global financial center and popular tourist destination worldwide.
During the forecast period, the APAC region is anticipated to experience the fastest rate of growth. The European market is becoming more popular because governments are providing incentives to promote tourism in their country and local areas by raising awareness of its historical significance. An important factor driving the European market to the north is the ironic history of countries such as the U.K., Spain, Italy, and France.
Luxury Hotel Market Segmentation
by Type Business
Airport
Holiday
Resorts & Spas
Others
Luxury Hotel Market Top Leaders:
1. Four Seasons Holdings Inc
2. Intercontinental Hotels Group
3. Marriott International Inc
4.Hyatt Corporation
5. ITC Hotels Limited
6. Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
