Apheresis Market worth $3.9 billion by 2029
Apheresis Market Size by Product (Device (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation) Disposable), Procedure (Donor, Therapeutic), Application (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis), Technology, End-User (Hospital, Blood Collection Center), Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 08, 2024 ) The global apheresis market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 2.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2029. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market.
Growth of the market is mainly driven by upsurge in demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, and increase in demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety.
Therapeutic apheresis is the fastest growing segment in the apheresis market in 2023.
Based on procedure, the apheresis market is segmented into automated blood collection (donor apheresis), and therapeutic apheresis. Among these, therapeutic apheresis procedure is the fastest growing segment in 2023. The therapeutic apheresis procedures offer an effective treatment option for a wide range of medical conditions, including neurological disorders, renal diseases, leukaemia, and metabolic disorders. As advancements in medical research continue to unveil the therapeutic benefits of apheresis in managing these diverse diseases, healthcare providers are increasingly incorporating therapeutic apheresis into their treatment protocols. The versatility of therapeutic apheresis in addressing various medical conditions positions it as a crucial therapeutic modality, thereby fuelling its growth within the apheresis market.
By application, photopheresis is the fastest growing in the apheresis market in 2023.
Based on application, the apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, and other applications including, lipidpheresis, lymphapheresis, immunoadsorption and stem cell collection. Among these the photopheresis is the fastest growing in the Apheresis market in 2023 attributing to increase in the prevalence of blood disorders globally, including conditions like graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), and autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Photopheresis offers highly effective treatment modality for these disorders, offering targeted and personalized therapy by selectively targeting pathogenic cells while preserving healthy cells. As awareness about the therapeutic benefits of photopheresis continues to spread among healthcare providers and patients, there's a growing inclination towards its adoption, driving the demand for photopheresis procedures and fuelling the growth of this segment in the apheresis market.
Hospitals and transfusion centers are the fastest growing end users of the apheresis market in 2023.
Based on end users, the apheresis market is segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users including, emergency medical service providers, acute care centers, and medical and academic institutes. Among these, hospitals and transfusion centers are the fastest growing segment in the apheresis market in 2023. As these end users possess greater financial resources, enabling them to afford the high costs associated with centrifugation-based apheresis devices. These institutions have budgets allocated specifically for advanced medical equipment, including apheresis technology, as they prioritize providing cutting-edge treatments and services to their patients. This financial capability allows them to invest in state-of-the-art equipment without significant financial constraints, thereby driving the growth of this segment.
North America dominates the global apheresis market in 2023
The apheresis market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the Apheresis market, owing to the rising incidences of surgical procedures in region. As Surgical interventions often require blood transfusions, necessitating the availability of adequate blood components like platelets and plasma, apheresis plays a pivotal role in obtaining these specific blood components efficiently and safely, ensuring a steady supply for surgical procedures. Additionally, surge in advancements in surgical techniques and an increasing number of complex surgeries being performed in the region, the demand for blood components for transfusion is witnessing a steady rise. Thus, healthcare providers are increasingly adopting apheresis technologies to meet the escalating demand, leading to the growth of the market in North America.
Key Market Players of Apheresis Industry:
Prominent players in the apheresis market include, Terumo BCT, Inc. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Mallinckrodt plc (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bioelettronica S.r.l. (Italy), Infomed SA (Switzerland), Cytosorbents Corporation (US), Medicap clinic GmbH (Germany), Haier Biomedical (China), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), SB-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), Macopharma SA (France), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), PuriBlood Medical (Taiwan), LMB Technologie GmbH (Germany), Beijing ZKSK Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd (China).
Apheresis Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
This report studies the apheresis market based on product, procedure, technology, application, end user and region. The report also analyses factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total apheresis market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.
