Bulk Filtration Market Size to Hit $18.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period
The bulk filtration market is projected to grow from USD 13.63 billion in 2024 to USD 18.76 billion by 2030 at the CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 07, 2024 ) According to a research report "Bulk Filtration Market by Filtration System (Cartridge, Bag, Filter press, Coalescer), End Use (Heavy Equipment, Machinery & Equipment, Commercial Marine, Power Generation), Mounting Type, Fluid Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Bulk filtration market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 13.63 billion in 2024 to USD 18.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the market will be attributed to the increased industrialization especially in developing region such as Asia Pacific. Regulatory pressures and the need for operational efficiency are prompting many organizations to retrofit their facilities with advanced bulk filtration solutions. The growing demand for sustainable filtration solutions presents a major opportunity in the bulk filtration market, driven by stringent environmental regulations and the rise of the circular economy. Industries are increasingly pressured to adopt cleaner, energy-efficient filtration technologies to reduce waste and emissions. Technological advances in filtration systems have dramatically accelerated the market, as it has been instrumental in making things more efficient and less expensive while diversifying their products and making it more sustainable.
Solid-Liquid FIltration, by application, is expected to be the largest-growing market during the forecast period
Solid-liquid filtration is an important process applied in both marine and industrial applications. In the process, solid particles are separated from liquids. Bulk filtration of such fluids, including water, oil, and fuel, is necessary to eliminate contaminants in the sediments, metals, and other particles. The practice is also crucial in maintaining machine performance, avoiding downtime, and enabling adherence to enduring regulations regarding environmental regulation. As the global trade expands further, especially using the transports of maritime, there is a boom in the development of marine filtration solutions to ensure the safety of the performance of the engine and minimize risks of operation. In fact, more than 80% of global trade by volume is transported using ships with good performance coming from reliable filtration systems for fuel and engines.
Lubricants, by Fuel Type, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
The fuel type segment is further segmented into 3 types: Fuels, Lubricants, and Hydraulic Fluids. Lubricants segment is expected be the drive the market. The rapid expansion of the energy sector, especially in power generation, is driving the growing need for bulk lubricant filtration. As coal, oil, and natural gas plants scale up operations, efficient lubrication systems are critical to ensure smooth functioning and minimize wear on machinery. Lubricants are applied to reduce friction in turbines, generators, and other crucial parts. Hence, it is essential to ensure they remain pure so that contamination will not potentially harm performance or lead to very costly downtime.
North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.
The rapid expansion of industries in the U.S. also presents a huge market for bulk filtration systems. The chemicals industry, though being very complex and with much variety in raw material, has an equally complex demand for very good quality filtration solutions for process streams to safeguard product quality. Together, the growth in the industry feeds the demand for filtration systems but also encourages continuous innovation and investment in filtration technologies. The strong emphasis of North American industries towards sustainability and operational efficiency have increasingly adopted advanced high-efficiency bulk filtration systems, whereas heavy emphasis on energy-saving measures in different process operations through optimized airflow and reduced pressure drops in different systems. These are some of the key factors driving the North American bulk filtration market.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the bulk filtration market are Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Filtration Group (US), MANN+HUMMEL (US), Eaton (Ireland) among others. The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansions.
