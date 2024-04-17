The Strain Gauge Sensors Market was is expected to grow US$ 258.93 Mn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Strain Gauge Sensors Market was valued at US$ 198.10 Mn in 2023 and is expected to grow US$ 258.93 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 07, 2024 ) North America is the top revenue market, with Asia Pacific and Europe following closely behind. The increasing need for affordable and reliable gas sensors is fueling the strain gauge sensors market in North America. China is at the forefront of the market in the Asia Pacific region, thanks to advancements in technology within the country.
Recent News
18/9/2024 A flexible resistive strain gauge with reduced temperature effect via thermal expansion anisotropic composite substrate
17/4/2024 Torque sensor with separate sensing head can probe deep into machinery
7/5/2024 Ultrasensitive textile strain sensors redefine wearable silent speech interfaces with high machine learning efficiency
Strain Gauge Sensors Market Segmentation
by Type
Mechanical strain gauge sensors
Electrical strain gauge sensors
Piezoelectric strain gauge sensors
by Mounting Type
Bounded strain gauges
Unbounded strain gauges
by End-User
Measurement and Test applications
Defense & aerospace
Healthcare
Automotive
Strain Gauge Sensors Market Top Leaders:
1. HBM (Germany)
2. Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd. (Japan)
3. Vishay Inter technology, Inc. (U.S)
4. ATI Industrial Automation (U.S.)
5. OMEGA Engineering (U.S.)
6. Piezo-Metrics Inc. (U.S.)
7. FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (U.S.)
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Battery Cyclers Market size was valued at USD 682.9 Mn in 2023 and the total Battery Cyclers Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.98% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2305 Mn by 2030.
Global DC-DC Converter IC Market size was valued at USD 10.15 Bn. in 2023 and the total DC-DC Converter IC revenue is expected to grow by 8.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 18.20 Bn.
Global Battery Management IC Market size was valued at USD 4.77 Bn. in 2023 and the total Battery Management IC revenue is expected to grow by 9.23% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 8.85 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
