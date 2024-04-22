The Zircon Sand Market is expected to grow USD 3.99 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Zircon Sand Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 3.99 Bn. by 2030 with the CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 07, 2024 ) Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the Zircon sand industry. This is due to increased investments in the increased investments in the building and construction industry. North America ranks second in revenue, behind the Asia Pacific region. Throughout the projected period, there is anticipation of substantial growth in the European market with a significant CAGR.
Recent News
22/4/2024 Iluka ‘disciplined’ on mineral sands
18/4/2024 Mozambique: Kenmare Resources says demand for its products ‘robust’
8/12/2024 Murray Zircon halts Mallee mineral sands mining on government orders following environmental breaches
Zircon Sand Market Segmentation
by Application
Ceramics Idol Manufacturing
Molding Purposes
Others
by End-Use Industry
Building & Construction
Ceramics
Others
Zircon Sand Market Top Leaders:
1. Molycorp
2. Alkane Resources
3. Australian Zircon
4. Bemax Resources
5. DowDuPont
6. Allegheny Technologies
7. Richards Bay Minerals
