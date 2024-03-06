The Software as a Service (SaaS) based human resource management (HRM) Market was is expected to grow US$ 787.29 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Software as a Service (SaaS) based human resource management (HRM) Market is expected to reach US $ 787.29 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 06, 2024 ) SaaS HRM tools are crucial for overseeing and regulating various stages of HR tasks. It records information about every employee from when they start working at the company, their daily tasks, and performance all the way until they retire. The increase in popularity of SaaS-based HRM software in North America and Europe is mainly driven by many organizations prioritizing maximum automation and cost reduction in human resource tasks.
To access more comprehensive information, click here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55840/
Recent News
6/3/2024 How SaaS Startup Keka Is Automating HR Processes For 10K Businesses In India And Abroad
13/4/2024 Korean Leading HR Management Solution ‘Shiftee’ Forays into Asian Market with Launch in Taiwan
Software as a Service (SaaS) based human resource management (HRM) Market Segmentation
by Enterprise Size
Small & Middle Enterprise
Large Enterprise
by Deployment
Payroll
Time and attendance
Benefits management
Compliance Management
by End-user
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Others (Government, Logistics, Etc.)
Software as a Service (SaaS) based human resource management (HRM) Market Top Leaders:
1. Talentsoft SA
2. Cezanne HR Ltd.
3. CloudPay, Inc.
4. Oracle Corporation
5. Benrekia.com
6. SAP SE
7. Kronos, Inc.
8. Ceridian HCM, Inc.
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The North America Recreation Management Software Market size was valued at USD 1932.77 Million in 2023 and the total North America Recreation Management Software Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.31 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3841.35 Million.
Quantum Photonics Market size was valued at USD 0.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 40 %.
The Microfinance Market size was valued at USD 185.85 Billion in 2023 and the total Microfinance revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 423.87 Billion in 2030
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
