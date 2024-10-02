The Online Gambling and Betting Market was is expected to grow US$ 132.99 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Online Gambling and Betting Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 132.99 Billion by 2030 with the CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 06, 2024 ) During the projected time frame, sports betting is predicted to dominate the market. The increasing popularity of sports and sports enthusiasts worldwide will drive market growth. The rising enthusiasm for sports among young people is expanding the sports betting industry. During the predicted time frame, mobile is expected to dominate the market. Increased smartphone utilization and internet infiltration are capturing a larger portion of the market. Increasing confidence in online operators, along with a rise in mobile gaming.
Click the below link for more details: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22190/
Recent News
27/9/2024 Brazil to propose steps to block use of benefits for online bets
11/7/2024 Illegal online betting firms act as channels for money laundering: Report
2/10/2024 Online Gambling in New Zealand
28/6/2024 High taxes, selective bans drive 30% growth in illegal online gambling in India, says study
Online Gambling and Betting Market Segmentation
by Gaming Type
Poker
Lottery
Bingo
Sports Betting
Fantasy Sports
Others
by Device Type
Desktop
Mobile
Tab
by Component
Hardware
Software
Service
Click the below link for more details: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22190/
Online Gambling and Betting Market Top Leaders:
1. 888 Holdings plc
2. The Stars Group
3. Paddy Power Betfair plc.
4. Fortuna Entertainment Group,
5. GVC Holdings Plc.
6. Playtika
7. SciGames
Click the below link for more details: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22190/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Artificial Plant and Flower Market size was valued at USD 1982.89 Million in 2023 and the total Artificial Plant and Flower revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2738.46 Million by 2030
The Global Home Warranty Service Market size was valued at USD 8.32 Billion in 2023 and the total Home Warranty Service Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.12 Billion By 2030.
Massage Chairs Market size was valued at USD 3.38 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 4.92 Billion by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Click the below link for more details: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22190/
Recent News
27/9/2024 Brazil to propose steps to block use of benefits for online bets
11/7/2024 Illegal online betting firms act as channels for money laundering: Report
2/10/2024 Online Gambling in New Zealand
28/6/2024 High taxes, selective bans drive 30% growth in illegal online gambling in India, says study
Online Gambling and Betting Market Segmentation
by Gaming Type
Poker
Lottery
Bingo
Sports Betting
Fantasy Sports
Others
by Device Type
Desktop
Mobile
Tab
by Component
Hardware
Software
Service
Click the below link for more details: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22190/
Online Gambling and Betting Market Top Leaders:
1. 888 Holdings plc
2. The Stars Group
3. Paddy Power Betfair plc.
4. Fortuna Entertainment Group,
5. GVC Holdings Plc.
6. Playtika
7. SciGames
Click the below link for more details: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22190/
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Artificial Plant and Flower Market size was valued at USD 1982.89 Million in 2023 and the total Artificial Plant and Flower revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2738.46 Million by 2030
The Global Home Warranty Service Market size was valued at USD 8.32 Billion in 2023 and the total Home Warranty Service Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.12 Billion By 2030.
Massage Chairs Market size was valued at USD 3.38 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 4.92 Billion by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results