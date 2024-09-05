The Programming Language Market was is expected to grow US$ 379.91 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Programming Language Market size was valued at US$ 188.86 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 379.91 Bn. by 2030 to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during a forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 05, 2024 ) The market in North America holds a leading position with a market share of around 55% due to the presence of key players in the region and the US's strong influence on advancements in automation and AI/ML worldwide. Furthermore, the growing number of government efforts to introduce automation and programming tools into the business and educational sectors in the regions of the US and Canada is fueling the need for programming languages.
Recent News
2/10/2024 After 27 years, Tcl/Tk 9 finally arrives with 64-bit power and Zip file magic
24/9/2024 Battle of the programming languages: Kotlin vs Java in the wake of AI
5/9/2024 The rise and fall in programming languages' popularity since 2016 - and what it tells us
Programming Language Market Segmentation
by Medium
Offline
Online
by End-User
Academic
Corporate
by Language
C
Python
JavaScript
Go
Ruby
Others
Programming Language Market Top Leaders:
1. NIIT
2. Global Knowledge Training LLC
3. ANALYTIC SQUARE
4. Analytics Training Institute
5. NetCom Learning
6. Learning Tree International, Inc
