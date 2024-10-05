The Sandwich Panel Market was is expected to grow US$ 5.21 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Sandwich Panel Market is expected to reach US$ 5.21 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.12 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 05, 2024 ) The Asia-Pacific region leads the worldwide Sandwich Panel Market due to its rapidly expanding market presence. Anticipated is quick industrial expansion in the area which will be a significant driver for increasing overall demand. By heavily investing in countries like China and India, the construction and real estate industry is expanding, creating additional growth prospects for the sandwich panel market in the coming years.
1/2/2023 FITS Air thermoplastic sandwich panels enable low-cost, low-weight, sustainable aircraft interiors
12/12/2022 Carbon nanotube sponges filled sandwich panels with superior high-power continuous wave laser resistance
26/5/2020 Face and Surface – Glass-Sandwich-Facades, the all-in-one Solution
Sandwich Panel Market Segmentation
by Material Type
Expanded polystyrene (EPS) panels
Polyurethane (PU) Panels
Glass wool panels
PF panels
Others
by Mounting Type
Wall Panels
Roof Panels
Facade Panels
Others
by Application
Aircraft
ransportation and Automotive
Construction
Cold rooms
Packaging
Others
Sandwich Panel Market Top Leaders:
1. Building Component Solutions LLC.,
2. Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd.
3. Pioneer Coldstore & Cladding Pvt. Ltd.
4. Arcelor Mittal Construction
5. Areco, Pt.
6. Kyung Heung Indonesia
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
