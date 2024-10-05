The Power Tiller Market was is expected to grow US$ 2.62 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Power Tiller Market is expected to reach US$ 2.62 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 05, 2024 ) Power Tiller Market is expected to reach US$ 2.62 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
In emerging markets in APAC, such as China and India, the tractor sector has significantly grown, with an annual production capacity of more than 500,000 tractors. Between 35,000 and 40,000 Power tillers are manufactured in the region every year. In Japan, the average farm size is smaller than in India, which is why there is a higher use of power tillers for paddy cultivation.
Small-scale and small-scale farmers in India choose to either own or rent an affordable power tiller. The Indian government's Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, along with the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, is offering financial assistance and subsidies to farmers to improve their agricultural practices.
Recent News
7/5/2024 VST Tillers eyes growing high power tractor market
26/5/2024 Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Mechanical Engineering Research launched Electric Tiller
6/66/2024 MLA Dr Sukhato inaugurates agri-link road, RKVY power tiller path and waiting shed projects at Ighanumi
Power Tiller Market Segmentation
by Type
Electric powered
Gasoline Powered
Diesel Powered
by Size
Mini-tillers or Cultivators
Mid-Sized Front-Tine Tillers
Large Rear Tine Tillers
by Category
Self- driven
Attachments/Implements
Power Tiller Market Top Leaders:
1. FALC srl
2. Greaves Cotton Limited
3. Honda Power Equipment
4. Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. (KAMCO)
5. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KMW)
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
India Automotive Fuse Market size was estimated at USD 2.71 Bn. in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030.
The Global Hand Tools Market size was valued at USD 24201.21 Million in 2023 and the total global Hand Tools revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 32006.75 Million by 2030.
EV Onboard Battery Charger Market size was valued at USD 4.4 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.44 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.3%.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
In emerging markets in APAC, such as China and India, the tractor sector has significantly grown, with an annual production capacity of more than 500,000 tractors. Between 35,000 and 40,000 Power tillers are manufactured in the region every year. In Japan, the average farm size is smaller than in India, which is why there is a higher use of power tillers for paddy cultivation.
Small-scale and small-scale farmers in India choose to either own or rent an affordable power tiller. The Indian government's Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, along with the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, is offering financial assistance and subsidies to farmers to improve their agricultural practices.
Recent News
7/5/2024 VST Tillers eyes growing high power tractor market
26/5/2024 Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Mechanical Engineering Research launched Electric Tiller
6/66/2024 MLA Dr Sukhato inaugurates agri-link road, RKVY power tiller path and waiting shed projects at Ighanumi
Power Tiller Market Segmentation
by Type
Electric powered
Gasoline Powered
Diesel Powered
by Size
Mini-tillers or Cultivators
Mid-Sized Front-Tine Tillers
Large Rear Tine Tillers
by Category
Self- driven
Attachments/Implements
Power Tiller Market Top Leaders:
1. FALC srl
2. Greaves Cotton Limited
3. Honda Power Equipment
4. Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. (KAMCO)
5. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KMW)
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
India Automotive Fuse Market size was estimated at USD 2.71 Bn. in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030.
The Global Hand Tools Market size was valued at USD 24201.21 Million in 2023 and the total global Hand Tools revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 32006.75 Million by 2030.
EV Onboard Battery Charger Market size was valued at USD 4.4 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.44 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.3%.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results