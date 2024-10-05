Irish Whiskey Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period
Irish Whiskey Market was valued at US$ 5.83 Bn in 2023. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period and market is expected to reach a value of US$ 10.79 Bn.
Recent years saw North American regions dominating the market with a majority share of 59.24%. The United States continues to be the primary market for Irish whiskey, with around five million cases sold between 2024 and 2030, representing 43% of all Irish whiskey sales.
Irish Whiskey Market segments
by Product
Blended
Malt
Pot
Grain
by Pricing
Premium
Mass
Others
by Sales Channel
On-Trade
Off - Trade
Irish Whiskey Market Key Players
Diageo
Pernod Ricard
William Grant & Sons
West Cork Distillers
Knappogue Castle Whiskey
