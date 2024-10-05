InfiniBand Market is expected to reach US $ 137.71 Bn by 2030
InfiniBand Market is expected to reach US $ 137.71 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 40% during the forecast period.
InfiniBand Market is expected to reach US $ 137.71 Bn by 2030, from $13.06 Bn in 2023 at a CAGR of 40% during the forecast period
North America is the main driver of the InfiniBand market in 2023, holding the largest market size and revenue share. Additionally, increasing internet usage and adoption of cloud-based services are major drivers in the North American market. The global InfiniBand sector is also profiting from an increasing emphasis on research and development initiatives by both private and government organizations.
InfiniBand Segmentation
by Data Rates
Single Data Rate (SDR) up to 2.5Gbps
Double Data Rate (DDR) up to 5 Gbps
Quadruple Data Rate up to 10 Gbps
Fourteen Data Rate (FDR) up to 14.0625 Gbps
by Components
Subnet Managers
Host Channel Adaptors
Gateway
Switches
InfiniBand Market Key Players are:
Mellanox (NVIDIA Corporation)
Intel Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Virginia Tech
IBM Corporation
Cisco
SBS Technologies, Inc.
Other Key Players
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is a global market research and consulting company that provides businesses with insights to foster their growth and competitive advantage. The company specializes in delivering actionable and data-driven research reports tailored to help organizations make informed decisions. With a team of experienced analysts and consultants, Maximize Market Research offers expertise across multiple industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, consumer goods, and more.
