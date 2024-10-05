Industrial Heaters Market is expected to reach US$ 2.51 Bn. by 2030
Industrial Heaters Market was valued at US$ 1.88 Bn. in 2023 and it is expected to reach US$ 2.51 Bn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
North America has a strong hold on the worldwide Industrial Heaters market, holding around 38% of the market due to high CAGR in equipment manufacturing in the region. In addition, the product is seeing increased demand due to technological advances in the chemical, oil, and plastic sectors. The United States experienced a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period due to its strong electrification and semiconductor sectors, as well as improvements in transportation infrastructure by the government.
Industrial Heaters Market Segmentation
by Product
Pipe heaters
Immersion heaters
Duct heaters
Cartridge heaters
Circulation heaters
by Technology
Electric based
Steam-based
Hybrid based
by End User
Chemical industry
Oil and gas industry
Plastic industry
Food and beverages industry
Industrial Heaters Market, Key Players are:
Wattco
Powermatic Ltd.
Excel Heaters
Elmatic Ltd.
Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.
Winterwarm
Dragon Power Electric Co. Ltd.
About Maximize
Maximize Market Research is a global market research and consulting company that provides businesses with insights to foster their growth and competitive advantage. The company specializes in delivering actionable and data-driven research reports tailored to help organizations make informed decisions. With a team of experienced analysts and consultants, Maximize Market Research offers expertise across multiple industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, consumer goods, and more.
