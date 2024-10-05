AI Transforming Financial Planning and Wealth Management
The AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management Market Size is valued at USD 17.53 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 73.34 billion by the year 2031 at a 20.2% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
AI in the financial planning and wealth management industry has been growing in recent years, although leading wealth managers have been using AI and machine learning for years. As AI technology advances, the way the financial sector operates changes, enabling significant improvements and creating new opportunities for wealth management firms. According to OT, driven by client demand and increased expectations of wealth management services, AI is enabling customization and personalization at scale, targeting improved communication with clients, which is more seamless, value-adding, and real-time.
In addition, AI can help relationship managers in wealth management build stronger relationships with clients, helping them, based on best practices, to become more effective in client acquisition, client development, client activation, and client retention.
Important drivers of this market include the rising adoption of AI-driven robo-advisors, which provide automated, algorithm-based portfolio management advice with minimal human intervention. These platforms offer cost-effective, personalized financial planning to a broader audience, including those previously underserved by traditional financial advisors. Additionally, wealth management firms must comply with a vast array of regulations, which can vary between jurisdictions and evolve. Compliance requirements seek to protect clients' interests, maintain market integrity, and prevent financial crime. AI can help wealth management firms and managers comply with rules and regulations by automating tasks such as identifying suspicious activities, monitoring transactions, and reporting them to regulators. However, AI must be transparent and accountable.
Competitive Landscape
Some Major Key Players In The AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management Market:
• Wealthfront
• Betterment
• Personal Capital
• FutureAdvisor
• SigFig
• WiseBanyan
• Nutmeg
• Acorns
• Charles Schwab Intelligent Portfolios
• Vanguard Personal Advisor Services
• BlackRock
• Fidelity Go
• Other Market Players
Market Segmentation:
The AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and functionality. As per the product, the market is segmented into rule-based Al systems, machine learning-based Al systems, and natural language processing (NLP) Al systems. By application, the market is segmented into Robo-advisors, Risk assessment and management, Fraud detection and prevention, Customer service and support, personalized financial recommendations, Market analysis and prediction, and Portfolio optimization. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into banks and financial institutions, investment firms and asset managers, insurance companies, individual investors, and customers. The functionality segment includes Data analysis and processing, automated investment management, Cognitive computing and decision-making, Chatbots and virtual assistants, Predictive analytics, and forecasting.
Based On The Product, The Rule-Based Al Systems Segment Accounts For A Major Contributor To The Market.
The Rule-based Al systems category is expected to lead with a major share in the global AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management market. These systems operate on predefined rules and logic to provide financial advice and manage wealth. They are specifically useful for automating repetitive tasks, such as portfolio rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and compliance checks. Rule-based AI systems enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs by eliminating manual interventions. In North America, the adoption of these systems is driven by a mature financial sector and stringent regulatory requirements. At the same time, the Asia Pacific region sees rapid growth due to increasing digitalization and financial inclusion efforts. These systems are crucial for delivering consistent and reliable financial services, thereby improving client satisfaction and trust in AI-driven financial planning solutions.
The Robo-Advisors Segment Witnessed Growth At A Rapid Rate.
The robo-advisors segment is projected to grow rapidly in the global AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management market owing to automated platforms leveraging AI algorithms to provide significant investment advice and portfolio management with minimal human intervention. Robo-advisors analyze vast amounts of financial data, assess risk tolerance, and offer tailored recommendations, making investment accessible and affordable to a broader audience. Their ability to operate 24/7, coupled with lower fees compared to traditional financial advisors, has fueled their popularity, especially among tech-savvy millennials and cost-conscious investors. As AI technology continues to advance, robo-advisors are expected to become more sophisticated, offering increasingly precise and customized financial planning solutions, thereby driving significant growth in the financial planning and wealth management market.
In The Region, North America's AI In The Financial Planning And Wealth Management Market Holds A Significant Revenue Share.
The North American AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management market holds a significant revenue share due to several factors. The region boasts advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rates of AI technologies, and a robust financial sector. The presence of leading financial institutions and wealth management firms drives the demand for AI solutions to enhance customer experiences, optimize investment strategies, and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, regulatory support for technological innovation and a well-established data analytics ecosystem further contribute to market growth. The increasing need for personalized financial advice and the growing adoption of AI-driven tools for risk management, fraud detection, and compliance are key drivers propelling the market's expansion in North America.
AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2023 USD 17.53 Bn
Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 73.34 Bn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 20.2% from 2024 to 2031
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031
Historic Year 2019 to 2023
Forecast Year 2024-2031
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Product, Application, End-User and Functionality
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea
Competitive Landscape WealthFront, Betterment, Personal Capital, FutureAdvisor, SigFig, WiseBanyan, Nutmeg, Acorns, Charles Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, Vanguard Personal Advisor Services, BlackRock, and Fidelity Go.
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing And Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Segmentation of AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management Market-
AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management Market By Type-
• Rule-based Al systems
• Machine Learning-based Al systems
• Natural Language Processing (NLP) Al systems
AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management Market By Application-
• Robo-advisors
• Risk assessment and management
• Fraud detection and prevention
• Customer service and support
• Personalized financial recommendations
• Market analysis and prediction
• Portfolio optimization
AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management Market By End-user-
• Banks and financial institutions
• Investment firms and asset managers
• Insurance companies
• Individual investors and customers
AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management Market By Functionality-
• Data analysis and processing
• Automated investment management
• Cognitive computing and decision-making
• Chatbots and virtual assistants
• Predictive analytics and forecasting
AI in Financial Planning and Wealth Management Market By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
