HVDC Cables Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31%, as per Maximize Market Research
Asia Pacific region held the largest market share accounted for 38.3% in 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 04, 2024 ) HVDC Cables Market was valued at US $ 10.70 Bn. in 2023. Global HVDC Cables Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31%.
The most favored transmission technology for long-distance bulk electric power transmission is a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable. Increased number of transmission projects, growing semand for HVDC Cables governmental initiave for the market are some of the important driving factors.
Asia Pacific HVDC Cables dominates the global market. Asia Pacific accounted for 38.3% market share in 2023. China and India, are expected to drive the HVDC cables market growth.
HVDC Cables Market segmentation
by Type
1. Mass Impregnated Cables
2. Extruded Cables
3. Others
by Application
1. Overhead Line
2. Submarine
3. Underground
Key Players
1. NKT A/S
2. Nexans Group
3. Prysmian Group
4. LS Cable & System Ltd.
5. ABB
6. Siemens
7. General Electric
8. Hitachi
