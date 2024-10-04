Hyperscale Data Center Market is expected to reach USD 449.24 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize
The widespread adoption of cloud computing services across various industries is a significant driver for hyperscale data center growth in North America.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 04, 2024 ) Hyperscale Data Center Market was valued at USD 87.63 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 449.24 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.30 % during the forecast period.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/9061/
The significant growth of hyperscale data centers in North America is mainly driven by the wide acceptance of cloud computing services in different industries. The move of businesses to the cloud is on the rise, leading to the need for creating hyperscale infrastructure to meet the increasing need for storage, processing power, and connectivity. The continued efforts to digitize various sectors like finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing are increasing the demand for flexible and scalable data center solutions.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/9061/
Hyperscale Data Center Market Segmentation
by Component
● By Solution
○ Server
○ Storage
○ Networking
○ Software
● By Service
○ Consulting
○ Installation and deployment
○ Maintenance and support
by Industry
● Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
● Research and Academics
● Retail
● Manufacturing
● Media & Entertainment
● IT & Telecom
● Government & Defence
● Healthcare
● Others
by Data Center Size
● Small and Medium Size Data Centers
● Large Data centers
by End-User
● Colocation Providers
● Cloud Providers
● Enterprises
Request a Free Sample Copy or View Report Summary: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/9061/
Key Players
1. Dell Inc (Texas)
2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Houston)
3. Amazon Web Services (AWS) - United States
4. Microsoft Azure - United States
5. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) - United States
Related Reports
Quantum Photonics Market size was valued at USD 0.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 40 %.
The Prefabricated Homes Market size was valued at USD 17.5 Billion in 2023 and the total Prefabricated Homes revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 26.65 Billion in 2030.
About Maximize
At Maximize, we believe in hiring best talent irrespective to nationality, ethnicity or religious value. A purpose-driven: Our aim is to provide the best solutions to our clients Engagement and loyalty: We believe, Employee engagement can never be bought;
Our vision is to become Future Focused, creative, relevant, value based organization and provides maximum satisfaction to our clients with our professionalism, high end knowledge, accurate market research and flawless growth consulting services.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/9061/
The significant growth of hyperscale data centers in North America is mainly driven by the wide acceptance of cloud computing services in different industries. The move of businesses to the cloud is on the rise, leading to the need for creating hyperscale infrastructure to meet the increasing need for storage, processing power, and connectivity. The continued efforts to digitize various sectors like finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing are increasing the demand for flexible and scalable data center solutions.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/9061/
Hyperscale Data Center Market Segmentation
by Component
● By Solution
○ Server
○ Storage
○ Networking
○ Software
● By Service
○ Consulting
○ Installation and deployment
○ Maintenance and support
by Industry
● Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
● Research and Academics
● Retail
● Manufacturing
● Media & Entertainment
● IT & Telecom
● Government & Defence
● Healthcare
● Others
by Data Center Size
● Small and Medium Size Data Centers
● Large Data centers
by End-User
● Colocation Providers
● Cloud Providers
● Enterprises
Request a Free Sample Copy or View Report Summary: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/9061/
Key Players
1. Dell Inc (Texas)
2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Houston)
3. Amazon Web Services (AWS) - United States
4. Microsoft Azure - United States
5. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) - United States
Related Reports
Quantum Photonics Market size was valued at USD 0.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 40 %.
The Prefabricated Homes Market size was valued at USD 17.5 Billion in 2023 and the total Prefabricated Homes revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 26.65 Billion in 2030.
About Maximize
At Maximize, we believe in hiring best talent irrespective to nationality, ethnicity or religious value. A purpose-driven: Our aim is to provide the best solutions to our clients Engagement and loyalty: We believe, Employee engagement can never be bought;
Our vision is to become Future Focused, creative, relevant, value based organization and provides maximum satisfaction to our clients with our professionalism, high end knowledge, accurate market research and flawless growth consulting services.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results