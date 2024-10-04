Fluoropolymer Tubing Market worth $662 million by 2026
The global fluoropolymer tubing market size is projected to grow from USD 513 million in 2021 to USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026.
The report "Fluoropolymer Tubing Market by Material (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, ETFE) Application (Medical, Semiconductor, Energy, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Fluid Management, General Industrial) Form Factor, and Region - The global fluoropolymer tubing market size is projected to grow from USD 513 million in 2021 to USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Fluoropolymer Tubing Market”
160 - Market Data Tables
38 - Figures
239 - Pages
Based on material, the fluoropolymer tubing market is segmented into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), fluorinated ethylene-propylene (FEP), perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and others. PTFE material segment to dominate the fluoropolymer tubing market during the forecast period. PTFE is the most commonly used fluoropolymer tubing due to its resistance to corrosive environments and aggressive chemicals. It is ideal for various end-use industries such as medical, aerospace, automotive, electrical, medical, food & beverage, chemical, and others.
Based on applications, the fluoropolymer tubing market is segmented into medical, semiconductor, energy, oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, fluid management, general industrial, and others. Medical application segment to dominate the fluoropolymer tubing market during the forecast period. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also saw a surge in the use of medical fluoropolymer tubing. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, advanced diagnostic equipment, microcatheters, and a shift toward disposable materials are increasing the demand for fluoropolymer tubing in the medical industry.
Based on region, the fluoropolymer tubing market is segmented into five main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is the largest market for fluoropolymer tubing in 2020, owning to rising investment in semiconductor industry, and development of healthcare facilities, which is expected to boost the medical application of fluoropolymer tubing in Asia Pacific. Countries such as China and Japan have a rapidly aging population; hence, they are focusing on the development of medical electronics and robotics. For instance, China is focusing on the development of advanced medical devices, such as lithography machines, by utilizing its technical advancement in semiconductor fabrication which is expected to boost the demand for the fluoropolymer tubing market during the forecast period.
Fluoropolymer Tubing Market Key Players
The key players in this market are Saint-Gobain (France), Optinova (Finland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Teleflex Inc. (US), Tef-Cap Industries (US), Zeus Industrial Products (US), Swagelok (US), AMETEK (US), Parker Hannifin (US), and Adtech (UK)..
