Nutraceutical Excipients Market Forecast to 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Nutraceutical Excipients Market”-, By Product Source (Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals), Functionality (Binders, Colorants, Flavors & Sweeteners), End Product
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 03, 2024 ) The Nutraceutical Excipients Market is estimated to reach over USD 7.70 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2741
Nutraceuticals, a combination of "nutrition" and "pharmaceuticals," represent a rapidly growing sector in the health and wellness industry. These products encompass a wide range of functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. One of the critical components in nutraceutical formulations is excipients, which play a vital role in enhancing the product's stability and effectiveness. Excipients are inert substances added to improve the solubility, bioavailability, and overall efficacy of the active ingredients. In the nutraceutical industry, excipients serve various functions as binders, fillers, disintegrants, lubricants, coatings, and flavoring agents, ensuring the product's stability and enhancing the consumer experience.
Innovations in encapsulation, liposomal delivery, and other advanced technologies are significantly enhancing the bioavailability and efficacy of nutraceutical ingredients. This progress has led to the creation of excipients that offer benefits beyond their traditional roles, contributing to the overall effectiveness of nutraceutical products. Additionally, there is a growing focus on developing excipient-based solutions that cater to the specific needs of tailored nutraceutical products, allowing for more personalized health interventions. Furthermore, the industry is increasingly prioritizing the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly excipients, reflecting the broader trend towards eco-consciousness in product formulation and manufacturing
List of Prominent Players in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market:
• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
• Kerry Group Plc
• Ingredion
• Sensient Technologies Corporation
• Associated British Foods Plc
• BASF SE
• Roquette Frères
• Meggle Group Gmbh
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Ashland
• Azelis Group
• Imcd
• Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.
• Seppic
• Biogrund Gmbh
• Dow Du Pont Inc.
• Lubrizol Corporation
• SPI Pharma Inc.
• Innophos
• Jrs Pharma
• Galenova Inc.
• BINDERS
• Daicel Corporation
• Alsiano A/S
• Colorcon
• Panchamrut Chemicals
• Omya
• Gattefossé
• Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd
• Jigs Chemical
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Consumers are increasingly focused on preventive healthcare and wellness, driving demand for nutraceuticals. Excipients play a critical role in improving the effectiveness and formulation of these products. With an increase in lifestyle-related diseases and aging populations, there is a growing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Excipients help ensure product stability and enhance the performance of these products. As healthcare expenses rise globally, more people are turning to nutraceuticals for preventive care, increasing the demand for excipients that support effective, affordable products. The push for higher quality and safety standards for nutraceutical products has increased the demand for advanced excipients that comply with global regulatory requirements and ensure consistent product quality.
Challenges:
One inhibitory issue may be customers' lack of knowledge about the functions and advantages of nutraceutical excipients. Market expansion may be impacted by a lack of knowledge on the importance of excipients in nutraceutical formulations. Furthermore, it might be costly to conduct research, produce, and test novel nutraceutical excipients. Exorbitant development expenses may pose a challenge, particularly for smaller businesses, impeding their capacity to introduce pioneering excipients to the market.
Regional Trends:
North America is expected to dominate the nutraceutical excipients market during the forecast period. North America, particularly the United States and Canada, leads in the nutraceutical excipients market due to high consumer demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. The region is a hotspot for innovation and technological advancements in excipient development, driven by a robust research and development infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region due to the demand for novel and potent nutraceutical formulations is being driven by this increased awareness of health, which calls for the usage of specialist excipients. Dietary patterns have changed as a result of urbanization and changing lifestyles in the APAC region.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2741
Recent Developments:
• In September 2022, Roquette, completed the purchase of Crest Cellulose, an Indian excipient manufacturer, a company well-known for its proficiency with plant-based components and its prominent position as a provider of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients. This latest move, which builds on Roquette's 2018 acquisition of a majority stake, demonstrates the company's dedication to achieving its ambitious expansion targets and meeting the growing global demand for premium plant-based excipients. This calculated action is in line with Roquette's efforts to satisfy the growing demand for premium excipients made from plant sources on a global scale.
• November 2022, JRS PHARMA proudly announced LUBRITAB® RBW, its newest all-natural excipient. LUBRITAB® RBW was created as a lubricant for tablet and capsule formulations. It can be used in wet or dry granulation formulations, direct compression, and continuous manufacturing. When used at greater levels, it may be combined with an anti-adherent. As of right now, USA Nutra products are the only ones with LUBRITAB® RBW regulatory certification.
Segmentation of Nutraceutical Excipients Market.
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By Product Source
• Organic Chemicals
• Inorganic Chemicals
• Other Chemicals
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By Functionality
• Fillers & Diluents
• Suspending & Viscosity Agents
• Coating Agents
• Binders
• Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners
• Disintegrants
• Colorants
• Lubricants & Glidants
• Preservatives
• Emulsifying Agents
• Other Functionalities
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By Formulation
• Dry
o Tablets
o Capsules
• Liquid
• Other Formulations
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By Functionality Application
• Taste Masking
• Stabilizers
• Modified-Release
• Solubility & Bioavailability
• Others
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By End Product
• Protein & Amino Acids
• Omega-3 Fatty Acids
• Vitamins
• Minerals
• Prebiotics
• Probiotics
• Other End Products
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2741
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2741
Nutraceuticals, a combination of "nutrition" and "pharmaceuticals," represent a rapidly growing sector in the health and wellness industry. These products encompass a wide range of functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. One of the critical components in nutraceutical formulations is excipients, which play a vital role in enhancing the product's stability and effectiveness. Excipients are inert substances added to improve the solubility, bioavailability, and overall efficacy of the active ingredients. In the nutraceutical industry, excipients serve various functions as binders, fillers, disintegrants, lubricants, coatings, and flavoring agents, ensuring the product's stability and enhancing the consumer experience.
Innovations in encapsulation, liposomal delivery, and other advanced technologies are significantly enhancing the bioavailability and efficacy of nutraceutical ingredients. This progress has led to the creation of excipients that offer benefits beyond their traditional roles, contributing to the overall effectiveness of nutraceutical products. Additionally, there is a growing focus on developing excipient-based solutions that cater to the specific needs of tailored nutraceutical products, allowing for more personalized health interventions. Furthermore, the industry is increasingly prioritizing the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly excipients, reflecting the broader trend towards eco-consciousness in product formulation and manufacturing
List of Prominent Players in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market:
• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
• Kerry Group Plc
• Ingredion
• Sensient Technologies Corporation
• Associated British Foods Plc
• BASF SE
• Roquette Frères
• Meggle Group Gmbh
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Ashland
• Azelis Group
• Imcd
• Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.
• Seppic
• Biogrund Gmbh
• Dow Du Pont Inc.
• Lubrizol Corporation
• SPI Pharma Inc.
• Innophos
• Jrs Pharma
• Galenova Inc.
• BINDERS
• Daicel Corporation
• Alsiano A/S
• Colorcon
• Panchamrut Chemicals
• Omya
• Gattefossé
• Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd
• Jigs Chemical
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Consumers are increasingly focused on preventive healthcare and wellness, driving demand for nutraceuticals. Excipients play a critical role in improving the effectiveness and formulation of these products. With an increase in lifestyle-related diseases and aging populations, there is a growing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Excipients help ensure product stability and enhance the performance of these products. As healthcare expenses rise globally, more people are turning to nutraceuticals for preventive care, increasing the demand for excipients that support effective, affordable products. The push for higher quality and safety standards for nutraceutical products has increased the demand for advanced excipients that comply with global regulatory requirements and ensure consistent product quality.
Challenges:
One inhibitory issue may be customers' lack of knowledge about the functions and advantages of nutraceutical excipients. Market expansion may be impacted by a lack of knowledge on the importance of excipients in nutraceutical formulations. Furthermore, it might be costly to conduct research, produce, and test novel nutraceutical excipients. Exorbitant development expenses may pose a challenge, particularly for smaller businesses, impeding their capacity to introduce pioneering excipients to the market.
Regional Trends:
North America is expected to dominate the nutraceutical excipients market during the forecast period. North America, particularly the United States and Canada, leads in the nutraceutical excipients market due to high consumer demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. The region is a hotspot for innovation and technological advancements in excipient development, driven by a robust research and development infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region due to the demand for novel and potent nutraceutical formulations is being driven by this increased awareness of health, which calls for the usage of specialist excipients. Dietary patterns have changed as a result of urbanization and changing lifestyles in the APAC region.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2741
Recent Developments:
• In September 2022, Roquette, completed the purchase of Crest Cellulose, an Indian excipient manufacturer, a company well-known for its proficiency with plant-based components and its prominent position as a provider of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients. This latest move, which builds on Roquette's 2018 acquisition of a majority stake, demonstrates the company's dedication to achieving its ambitious expansion targets and meeting the growing global demand for premium plant-based excipients. This calculated action is in line with Roquette's efforts to satisfy the growing demand for premium excipients made from plant sources on a global scale.
• November 2022, JRS PHARMA proudly announced LUBRITAB® RBW, its newest all-natural excipient. LUBRITAB® RBW was created as a lubricant for tablet and capsule formulations. It can be used in wet or dry granulation formulations, direct compression, and continuous manufacturing. When used at greater levels, it may be combined with an anti-adherent. As of right now, USA Nutra products are the only ones with LUBRITAB® RBW regulatory certification.
Segmentation of Nutraceutical Excipients Market.
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By Product Source
• Organic Chemicals
• Inorganic Chemicals
• Other Chemicals
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By Functionality
• Fillers & Diluents
• Suspending & Viscosity Agents
• Coating Agents
• Binders
• Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners
• Disintegrants
• Colorants
• Lubricants & Glidants
• Preservatives
• Emulsifying Agents
• Other Functionalities
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By Formulation
• Dry
o Tablets
o Capsules
• Liquid
• Other Formulations
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By Functionality Application
• Taste Masking
• Stabilizers
• Modified-Release
• Solubility & Bioavailability
• Others
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By End Product
• Protein & Amino Acids
• Omega-3 Fatty Acids
• Vitamins
• Minerals
• Prebiotics
• Probiotics
• Other End Products
Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2741
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results