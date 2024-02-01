Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market Expected to Reach $2.72 Billion by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market- (By Type (Contact, Non-contact); By Application (Public Hospital, Private Hospital)); By Region, Trends, Industry Competitio
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 04, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market is valued at US$ 1.70 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.72 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2758
Medical ultrasonic cutters are surgical tools that employ high-frequency sound waves for accurate tissue cutting. The market's rise is being driven by factors such as rising demand for less intrusive diagnostic techniques, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological improvements; the market for medical ultrasonic cutters is expanding steadily. Due to technological advancements and modifications in surgical methods, the medical ultrasonic cutter market is experiencing significant trends. Increasing the volume of yearly surgical procedures, improvements in healthcare IT, and patient demand for less invasive surgical options are all factors driving the industry forward. However, the high cost and strict regulations are expected to slow the expansion of the medical ultrasonic cutter market worldwide. Additionally, an increase in the number of long-term diseases that necessitate surgical intervention, healthcare investment, and medical device innovation is on the rise, contributing to the expansion of the market.
List of Prominent Players in the Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market:
• Johnson & Johnson
• Söring GmbH
• Bowa Medical
• Olympus Corporation
• Misonix
• Integra LifeSciences
• Medtronic
• Stryker
• SonicMed
• BBT Medical
• SONIMAT
• HONDA ELECTRONICS
• Hangzhou Rex Medical Instrument
• AXON Medical Solutions
• Others Market Players
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Several factors are propelling the medical ultrasonic cutter market. One of these is the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, which means less patient trauma and faster recovery times. Another factor is the improvement of surgical technologies and the precision of ultrasonic tools, which means better surgical outcomes. As a result, medical ultrasonic cutters are becoming more popular in complex procedures like neurosurgery and ophthalmology. Another factor is the increasing prevalence of long-term illnesses that need surgical intervention. Furthermore, the market is driven by rising healthcare expenditures and investments in medical device innovation, which means medical ultrasonic cutters are becoming increasingly widely used, and the market demand is growing.
Challenges:
The medical ultrasonic cutter market faces challenges due to high equipment prices, which might limit accessibility for smaller healthcare facilities with budget constraints. Additionally, the system's complexity needs specific training for surgeons and staff, which can restrict market growth. Regulatory constraints and demanding clearance processes for new technologies can also limit industry expansion. Furthermore, competition from alternative surgical technologies and instruments, such as laser and electrosurgical devices, hinders the market's expansion.
Regional Trends:
The North American medical ultrasonic cutter market is anticipated to register a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of improvements in healthcare infrastructure. The presence of major scientific device manufacturers and research establishments in North America continuously promotes technological advancements in ultrasonic cutter systems. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market because of the great acceptance of sophisticated medical technologies, good government support, and a strict focus on enhancing surgical outcomes while decreasing healthcare expenditures.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2758
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, Shockwave Medical, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson announced that they had reached a final agreement. Johnson & Johnson will purchase all of Shockwave’s shares for $335.00 each, for a total acquisition amounting to around $13.1 billion. The boards of directors of both corporations approved the deal.
• In April 2024, Boawa Medical Lotus ultrasonic shears can now be bought with 360-degree turning as well. People are still using the patented torsional ultrasound technology because it sends the energy into the instrument's jaw quickly and safely. Allowing the instrument tip to spin indefinitely makes the tools much easier to use, especially during laparoscopic procedures.
Segmentation of Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market
Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market- By Type
• Contact
• Non-contact
Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market- By Application-
• Public Hospital
• Private Hospital
Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2758
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2758
Medical ultrasonic cutters are surgical tools that employ high-frequency sound waves for accurate tissue cutting. The market's rise is being driven by factors such as rising demand for less intrusive diagnostic techniques, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological improvements; the market for medical ultrasonic cutters is expanding steadily. Due to technological advancements and modifications in surgical methods, the medical ultrasonic cutter market is experiencing significant trends. Increasing the volume of yearly surgical procedures, improvements in healthcare IT, and patient demand for less invasive surgical options are all factors driving the industry forward. However, the high cost and strict regulations are expected to slow the expansion of the medical ultrasonic cutter market worldwide. Additionally, an increase in the number of long-term diseases that necessitate surgical intervention, healthcare investment, and medical device innovation is on the rise, contributing to the expansion of the market.
List of Prominent Players in the Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market:
• Johnson & Johnson
• Söring GmbH
• Bowa Medical
• Olympus Corporation
• Misonix
• Integra LifeSciences
• Medtronic
• Stryker
• SonicMed
• BBT Medical
• SONIMAT
• HONDA ELECTRONICS
• Hangzhou Rex Medical Instrument
• AXON Medical Solutions
• Others Market Players
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Several factors are propelling the medical ultrasonic cutter market. One of these is the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, which means less patient trauma and faster recovery times. Another factor is the improvement of surgical technologies and the precision of ultrasonic tools, which means better surgical outcomes. As a result, medical ultrasonic cutters are becoming more popular in complex procedures like neurosurgery and ophthalmology. Another factor is the increasing prevalence of long-term illnesses that need surgical intervention. Furthermore, the market is driven by rising healthcare expenditures and investments in medical device innovation, which means medical ultrasonic cutters are becoming increasingly widely used, and the market demand is growing.
Challenges:
The medical ultrasonic cutter market faces challenges due to high equipment prices, which might limit accessibility for smaller healthcare facilities with budget constraints. Additionally, the system's complexity needs specific training for surgeons and staff, which can restrict market growth. Regulatory constraints and demanding clearance processes for new technologies can also limit industry expansion. Furthermore, competition from alternative surgical technologies and instruments, such as laser and electrosurgical devices, hinders the market's expansion.
Regional Trends:
The North American medical ultrasonic cutter market is anticipated to register a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of improvements in healthcare infrastructure. The presence of major scientific device manufacturers and research establishments in North America continuously promotes technological advancements in ultrasonic cutter systems. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market because of the great acceptance of sophisticated medical technologies, good government support, and a strict focus on enhancing surgical outcomes while decreasing healthcare expenditures.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2758
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, Shockwave Medical, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson announced that they had reached a final agreement. Johnson & Johnson will purchase all of Shockwave’s shares for $335.00 each, for a total acquisition amounting to around $13.1 billion. The boards of directors of both corporations approved the deal.
• In April 2024, Boawa Medical Lotus ultrasonic shears can now be bought with 360-degree turning as well. People are still using the patented torsional ultrasound technology because it sends the energy into the instrument's jaw quickly and safely. Allowing the instrument tip to spin indefinitely makes the tools much easier to use, especially during laparoscopic procedures.
Segmentation of Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market
Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market- By Type
• Contact
• Non-contact
Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market- By Application-
• Public Hospital
• Private Hospital
Medical Ultrasonic Cutter Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2758
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results