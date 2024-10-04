Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market Expected to Exhibit 6.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 1.7 Billion by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market”-, By Steps Involved (Summative Study, Contextual Analysis, Formative Study, Known Use Error Analysis, Use Ri
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 04, 2024 ) The Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market is estimated to reach over USD 1.7 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The primary objective of human factors and usability engineering (HF/UE) services is to ensure that products, particularly healthcare technologies and medical devices, are designed with the end user in mind. By tailoring the design to align with how real consumer interact with a product, Human Factors and Usability Engineering (HF/UE) aims to enhance its overall usability, safety, and effectiveness. These services are critical in highly regulated industries, such as medical device manufacturing, where improving performance and reducing user errors rely on understanding human behavior, limitations, and ergonomics.
In October 2023, the USFDA released a guideline titled "Application of Human Factors Engineering Principles for Combination Products: Questions and Answers," providing detailed guidance on applying usability and human factors engineering to medical devices, with a particular focus on combination products. A Usability Engineer is responsible for evaluating the usability of products by conducting user research, usability testing, and heuristic evaluations, and developing recommendations to improve design. Meanwhile, a Human Factors Specialist concentrates on the physical and cognitive aspects of human-machine interaction, performing ergonomic assessments to ensure comfort and efficiency while analyzing user behavior to identify safety hazards. Both roles are crucial for developing user-friendly, safe, and effective products that meet human needs and limitations. With the growing adaptability of medical devices to a wide range of users, manufacturers now prioritize usability in the early stages of development, leading to more accessible and user-centered devices.
List of Prominent Players in the Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market:
• Aptar Digital Health
• AYES
• Bayoomed
• Bold Insight Inc.
• ClariMed
• Comate
• D+I
• Delve
• EG-Gilero
• Emergo by UL
• Freyr Solutions
• Gilero
• Greenlight Guru
• Human Factors Insight
• Human Factors International (HFI)
• Hydrix
• Improvita
• Invetech
• Johari Digital
• Johner Institute
• Kapstone Medical
• Kymanox
• PDD Group Ltd
• Planet Innovation
• Tata Elxsi
• Veranex, Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The market is expected to grow as a result of the necessity for risk management for medical devices, the need for more stringent regulatory regulations, and the complexity of medical devices. Users are now more equipped to actively manage their own healthcare demands due to the growing usage of self-administration tools and digital health solutions. The development of complex devices, such as combination diagnostic tools, digital health solutions, implantable devices, surgical robots, and Software as Medical Devices (SaMD), has increased as a result of this shift in preference towards patient-centric solutions. This has ultimately made extensive human factors testing necessary to guarantee the performance, safety, and dependability of such products. Moreover, the increase in worldwide healthcare spending has increased the need for medical equipment with quality assurance, which is fueling the expansion of the human factors and usability engineering services markets.
Challenges:
Incorporating human factors and usability engineering early in the design process can be challenging. Integrating these practices from the outset requires a shift in mindset and processes within organizations, which can be met with resistance or logistical hurdles. Ensuring data privacy and security while conducting research and testing is crucial and can present additional challenges.
Regional Trends:
North America has the largest market share during the forecast period, due to the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and wearable medical devices, all of which require human-centered design to ensure usability and safety. This drives the need for user-friendly designs that accommodate age-related physical and cognitive limitations, further fueling the demand for usability engineering services. However, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the human factors and usability engineering market due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on user safety.
Recent Developments:
• In Jan 2023, ClariMed, declared the acquisition of UserWise, a San Jose-based company, to advance its integrated, human-centered approach to the creation of medical products. UserWise is a self-contained human factors company that provides IRB services, market research and simulation facilities, recruitment for usability studies, and usability engineering services.
• In March 2022, Emergo by UL, introduced Optimal Product Usability SuiteTM (OPUS), a web-based platform. Manufacturers of technology and medical devices now have easy access to human factors engineering (HFE) skills to assist commercial and regulatory endeavors thanks to this software as a service (SaaS) offering.
• In Sept 2022, Aptar Pharma, declared the acquisition of Metaphase Design Group, Inc., a pioneer in the application of ergonomics and human factors engineering science to product design.
Segmentation of Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market.
Global Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market- By Steps Involved
• Summative Study
• Contextual Analysis
• Formative Study
• Known Use Error Analysis
• Use Risk Analysis
• Submission Preparation
• Design Process
• Task Analysis
Global Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market – By Type of Research Method
• Evaluation Research
• Generative Research
Global Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market – By Class of Medical Device Tested
• Class I Medical Devices
• Class II Medical Devices
• Class III Medical Devices
Global Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
