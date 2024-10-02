Injectable Drug Delivery Industry worth $1139.4 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 8.6%
Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Type (Device, Formulation), Therapeutic (Infectious diseases,Cancer), Usage Pattern (Immunization), Administration (Skin, Musculoskeletal), Distribution Channel ,Patient Care Setting, & Region - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 02, 2024 ) Injectable drug delivery market growth forecasted to transform from USD 754.5 billion in 2024 to USD 1139.4 billion by 2029, driven by a CAGR of 8.6%. Growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of Infectious diseases, Increasing technological advancements and increasing funding scenarios for R&D for the Injectable drug delivery market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Injectable Drug Delivery Market"
350 - Tables
50 - Figures
450 - Pages
"By Therapeutic application, Infectious diseases holds the largest share in 2023."
Injectable vaccinations prevent infectious diseases by activating the immune system to create antibodies against certain organisms. Vaccines are delivered intramuscularly or subcutaneously to produce immunity to diseases such as influenza, measles, polio, hepatitis, and COVID-19, among others. Injectable drugs are widely used to treat chronic infectious disorders like tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS. To efficiently target the TB germs and prevent medication resistance, TB treatment frequently combines oral antibiotics with injectable treatments such as rifampin, isoniazid, and streptomycin. Similarly, injectable antiretroviral medications can be used in HIV/AIDS therapy regimens to reduce viral replication and prevent disease progression.
"By Usage Pattern Curative Care holds the largest share in 2023."
Based on usage patterns, the Injectable drug delivery market is segmented into curative care, Immunization, and Other usage patterns. Curative care holds the largest share during the forecast period. Injectable drugs are frequently utilised in curative care settings, such as hospitals and emergency rooms, to treat acute medical illnesses that require prompt attention. For example, injectable antibiotics, antivirals, and analgesics may be used to treat infections, pain, and other acute symptoms, allowing for faster recovery and resolution of the illness. Injectable medication delivery allows for precise administration of targeted medicines based on unique patient characteristics, genetic profiles, and illness biomarkers. Targeted therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, immunotherapies, and gene therapies, are injected to specifically target cancer cells, alter immune responses, or correct genetic abnormalities, resulting in cures or disease-modifying effects.
"Hospitals are the fastest-growing end users of the Injectable drug delivery market in 2023."
Based on end users, the Injectable drug delivery market is segmented into Hospitals and Retail Pharmacy centres. Hospitals serve a wide range of medical disciplines, including surgery, cancer, cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, and others, all of which may necessitate injectable drugs for diagnosis, treatment, or prevention. Injectable medications are utilised in a variety of medical fields to provide targeted therapies, perform diagnostic tests, and offer supportive care to patients. Hospitals perform a variety of medical procedures and interventions, including surgeries, diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology, and therapeutic interventions, which may necessitate the use of injectable drugs before, during, or following the treatment. Injectable medications are used extensively in anesthesia, sedation, pain management, contrast enhancement, and other procedures, which contributes to the overall demand for injectable drug delivery in hospital settings.
"North America dominates the global Injectable drug delivery market in 2023."
The Injectable drug delivery market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2023 North America accounted for the largest share during the forecast period due to the following reasons- North America has one of the world's highest healthcare costs, thanks to innovative medical technologies, expensive prescription drug prices, and a comprehensive healthcare insurance system. The readiness to invest in novel healthcare solutions, such as injectable drug delivery systems, helps to drive market growth and adoption in the region. North America is home to world-class clinical research institutes, university medical centres, and pharmaceutical research hubs that perform clinical trials, translational research, and technology development for injectable drug delivery. Collaborations among academia, industry, and government organizations promote innovation and the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical practice.
Key Market Players of Injectable Drug Delivery Industry:
The prominent companies are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Sandoz (Germany), Terumo (Japan), Schott AG (Germany), Gerresheimer (Germany), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Bespak (U.K.), and B. Braun Melsungen (Germany).
Recent Developments of Injectable Drug Delivery Industry:
-In Sep 2022 BD launched BD EffivaxTM Glass prefillable syringes. This syringe will help in growing demand for vaccines manufacturing.
-In Oct 2022 GSK received its product approval for BOOSTRIX (Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine, Adsorbed; Tdap) for immunization during the third trimester of pregnancy to help prevent pertussis (whooping cough) in infants younger than two months old.)
-In Nov 2023 Eli and Lilly received FDA approval for Zepbound injection which is the first and only obesity medication.
