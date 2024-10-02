G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market is expected to reach US$ 5.42 Bn. at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 02, 2024 ) TheG-Protein Coupled Receptors GPCRs Market also known as seven-(pass)-Trans membrane receptors are a collection of membrane receptors. The rising prevalence of cancer is driving the growth in GPCRs market. With the lifestyle related diseases on the rise GPCRs which are useful in development of new pharmaceuticals are expected to grow and create new opportunities. North America is leading the GPCRs market in 2023. FAD approved 134 GPCR targets for pharmaceuticals in the US in November 2021, with 128 targets included in FDA orange book. With economic developments the developing countries such as India and China are investing in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sector, driving the market further.
G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Segmentation
by Product
Cell Lines
Detection Kits
Cell Culture Reagents
Ligands
by Assay Type
cAMP Functional Assays
Calcium Functional Assays
β-Arrestin Functional Assays
Radioligand Binding and GTPγS Functional Assays
Internalization Assays
Trafficking Assays
Other Assays
by Application
Cancer Research
CNS Research
Metabolic Research
Cardiovascular Research
Respiratory Research
Inflammation Research
Other Application
G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Top Leaders:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Becton, and Dickinson and Company
Abcam plc.
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
Promega Corporation.
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market size was valued at USD 410.9 Million in 2023 and the total Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 559.1 Million by 2030.
Bulgaria Epilepsy Treatment Market size was valued at USD 2475.39 Thousands in 2023 and the total Bulgaria Epilepsy Treatment Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.06 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2855.17 Thousands.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
