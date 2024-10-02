Goji Berries Market was valued US$ 1.45 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow US$ 1.90 Bn by 2030
The Goji Berries Market was valued US$ 1.45 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow US$ 1.90 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 02, 2024 ) The Goji Berries Market are recognized by various names such as wolfberry, boxthorn, and matrimony vine. The plant is native to China which is used in Tibetan medicines. The Goji berry global market is seeing the growth trend globally. The many health benefits such as digestive assistance and weight management are some of the main points. The cosmetic and personal care products are also in high demand. The Asia Pacific holds the highest share f Goji berry market then followed by Europe. China dominates the production in the Asiatic region, as it serves as the main source of income for many western provinces in China.
8 Nov 2024, Xinhua: How a magic berry transformed China's vast wilderness in its northwest
18 June 2024, CGTN: Chinese Goji berries gaining global popularity
Goji Berries Market Segmentation
by Product
Fresh
Dried
Juice
Powdered
Frozen
by End-Use
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Nutraceuticals
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Others
by Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Retail
Others
Goji Berries Market Top Leaders:
1 Shaanxi Zhengsheng Kangyuan Bio-Medical Co., Ltd
2 Gojix LTD.
3 Pure Healing Foods
4 The Tibetan Goji Berry Company
5 Indigo Herbs
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Monk Fruit Sweetener Market size was valued at USD 218.3 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 336.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.36%.
Seafood Market size was valued at USD 37.84 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 171.54 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.10 %.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
