Hardware in the Loop Market (HIL) size is expected to reach nearly US$ 3.60 Bn by 2030 with the CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 02, 2024 ) In 2023, the automotive sector had the largest share due to the rising adoption of hardware in the loop technique. This is leading to the development of improved ECUs, faster time to market, and adherence to industry standards. North America had the largest share of hardware in the loop market (HIL) in 2023. The region is expected to show a high CAGR in the forecast period. The demand from the automotive and aerospace sectors in this region are the primary diving force.
3 Jan 2024, Cognata Shift-Left Hardware-in-the-Loop Testing with Integration into Microsoft's SDV Cloud Infrastructure
25 April 2024, Rohde & Schwarz and IPG Automotive unveil a complete Hardware-in-the-Loop automotive radar test solution
1 May 2024, Transforming the grid with real-time simulation and hardware-in-the-loop
Hardware in the Loop Market Segmentation
by Product type
Open Loop HIL
Closed Loop HIL
by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Power Electronics
Research & Education
Other
Hardware in the Loop Market Top Leaders:
1.Typhoon Hil, Inc.
2.Airbus Group SE
3.Robert Bosch Engineering
4.Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
5.National Instruments Corp.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
