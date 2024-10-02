Bioadhesives Market worth $14.60 billion by 2029
The bioadhesives market is projected to grow from USD 9.65 billion in 2024 to USD 14.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2024 and 2029. Bioadhesives play a vital role in various industries, driving market growth through their diverse application
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 02, 2024 ) The report "Bioadhesives Market by Product Type (Natural, Synthetic), Type (Plant-base, Animal-based), Application (Paper & Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Medical, Personal Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029 " The global Bioadhesives Market size is projected to reach a market size of USD 14.60 billion by 2029 from USD 9.65 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.6%.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Bioadhesives Market"
303 - Market Data Tables
59 - Figures
273 - Pages
Based on type, the plant-based segment is estimated to account for the larger share during the forecast period. Biodegradable and biological plant-based renewable resources are being used as replacement for petro-based raw materials for manufacturing adhesives. The companies using bio-based ingredients are expected to come up with technological advancement in the future, to cater to the increasing demand for adhesives in various vertical industries. The increased demand from the end consumers and the environmental regulation for environmentally friendly products is on rise, which is pushing the manufacturers to produce bio-based products. Paper & packaging, woodworking, personal care, and medical are the major applications of plant-based adhesives.
Based on application, paper & packaging is estimated to account for the largest bioadhesives market share during the forecast period. This application is the most developing segment for bioadhesives; it has to deal not only with changing technology, but also with the materials used. Several traits for packaging comprise performance, binding strength, elasticity, and durability, which must have to fit in with the use of natural, renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable adhesives in the packaging application. The important application of bioadhesives is in food packaging, as it contains mixtures of mineral oil.
The APAC bioadhesives market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China is expected to be the largest bioadhesives market in APAC. The demand for bioadhesives in APAC is mainly driven by Japan, where JAIA (Japan Adhesive Industry Association) regulates and controls the use of adhesive manufacturing in this country. In other Asian countries, such as India and China, there are few or no environmental regulations regarding the use of synthetic adhesives. The bioadhesives market is driven mainly by end-use industries, and their demand for better quality and environmentally-friendly products in different industrial applications, such as paper & packaging, construction, woodworking, personal care, and medical, creates big opportunities for the global bioadhesive manufacturers.
As compared to North America and Europe, there are very few adhesives companies producing bioadhesives in APAC. Moreover, the availability of cheap raw materials and labor coupled with significant domestic demand, makes this region the most attractive for industry participants. Major players such as Arkema (France) and Jowat SE (Germany), have framed their strategies to penetrate and create bases in the emerging markets of APAC.
Bioadhesives Market Key Players
The bioadhesives market has various small, medium, and large players. Some of the major market players include Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., (US), Arkema (Bostik SA) (France), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Beardow Adams Group (England), Paramelt BV (Netherlands), Jowat SE (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (US), EcoSynthetix Inc. (Canada), and Tate & Lyle PLC (UK). The major companies operating in the bioadhesives market are engaged in developing innovative products as well as enhancing their penetration in the emerging markets with environmentally friendly adhesives. They are constantly taking efforts to strengthen material research & development to provide cost-effective and environmentally friendly adhesives. These products are manufactured by adhering to the regulations set by environmental organizations and governments. These developments are expected to lead to sustainable growth in the bioadhesives market in the next five years.
