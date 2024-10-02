Bioactive Formulations in Functional Foods & Beverages Market Set for Exponential Growth, Projected CAGR of 8.31% by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market”-, By Ingredient Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Adaptogens, Polyphenols, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Antioxidants), By Formul
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 02, 2024 ) The Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2736
The demand from consumers for diets rich in bioactive substances to promote health, prevent disease, and enhance well-being is fueling the creation of functional foods. These bioactive compounds include dietary metabolites, probiotics, fibers, and active components from plants such as vitamins, peptides, omega-3 fatty acids, phenolic compounds, and antioxidants. Fruits and vegetables, rich in phenolic chemicals, terpenes, and alkaloids, also provide dietary fibers with health benefits. Bioactive supplements and functional foods, offering health advantages beyond basic nutrition, have gained popularity. Research has led to various functional foods and beverages to meet diverse consumer needs, including vegetarians, vegans, and those with dairy digestion issues. These bioactive compounds in the diet are linked to specific health benefits when they reach the bloodstream in their active form.
The functional beverage sector is expanding rapidly, with innovations around energy-boosting drinks, anti-aging beverages, and cognitive enhancers. There's a growing body of research around the importance of gut health, creating demand for bioactives like probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics. Consumers are becoming more aware of environmental impact and transparency in sourcing. Bioactive that are sustainably sourced and formulated with minimal additives offer a competitive edge. The sports nutrition market continues to grow, with bioactive like branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), protein, and beta-alanine being key components.
List of Prominent Players in the Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market:
• Turtle Tree Labs
• Ingredion
• Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.
• Howtian
• Arla Foods
• DSM
• Cargill
• Fonterra
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
• Kerry Group
• BASF SE
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• Other prominent players
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing awareness about the impact of diet on health is driving consumer demand for functional foods and beverages that offer added health benefits. The global population is aging, leading to greater demand for foods and beverages that address age-related health concerns such as joint health, cognitive decline, and heart health. Consumers are shifting toward plant-based diets and natural products due to concerns about sustainability, animal welfare, and health. There is a growing trend toward personalized nutrition, where consumers seek products tailored to their specific health needs, based on factors like genetics, lifestyle, and health goals. Many governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly recognizing the importance of preventive health, and promoting policies that encourage the consumption of healthier food options.
Challenges:
Maintaining the stability and efficacy of these ingredients throughout the product's shelf life can be difficult. Additionally, ensuring bioavailability the degree to which bioactives are absorbed and utilized by the body is a critical challenge, as many compounds degrade before reaching their target areas.
Regional Trends:
Asia Pacific has the largest share during the forecast. The region has seen a surge in functional beverages, especially those focused on energy, hydration, and mental clarity. Ingredients like collagen, vitamins, and herbal extracts are incorporated into drinks targeting beauty, health, and wellness. However, North America is a rapidly growing region due to consumers increasingly seeking personalized nutrition solutions. Companies are offering bioactive ingredients that target specific health goals, such as immune support, digestive health, and mental clarity.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2736
Recent Developments:
• In Feb 2024, Kerry Group announces the launch of Plenibiotic (Lactobacillus casei subsp. 327), a rice-derived postbiotic for supplement formats for humans and pets. Scientific studies back the ingredient’s support in digestive and skin health, which is tolerant to diverse temperatures, resilient in varying environments, shelf-stable, and requires minimal serving sizes for efficacy.
• In Feb 2022, Ocean Spray and Canomiks revealed research that tests and validates the biological efficacy of the cranberry using Canomiks' A.I.-based technological platform. Through its current engagement with the incubator Plug and Play, Ocean Spray's relationship with Canomiks allows the company to further validate the biological efficacy of cranberries as superfruits. Canomiks tested the bioactive components found in cranberries called polyphenols using genomics, bioinformatics, and AI-based technology to show that these bioactives can positively alter the genetic pathways that control blood pressure and blood flow.
• January 14, 2020, BASF, Cosmet'Agora (booths 158-159-160) in Paris, BASF's Care Creations® unveiled some of its newest active ingredients for skin-soothing and hydrating personal care products on January 14 and 15. Furthermore, BASF plans to offer a range of bioactive chemicals suitable for use in cosmetic formulae.
Segmentation of Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market.
Global Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market – By Ingredient Type
• Prebiotics
• Probiotics
• Adaptogens
• Polyphenols
• Omega-3 Fatty Acids
• Antioxidants
Global Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market – By Application
• Food & Beverages
o Dairy Products
o Non-Dairy Beverages
o Snack Foods
o Dietary Supplements
• Nutraceuticals
• Sports Nutrition
Global Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market – By Formulation Technology
• Encapsulation
• Microemulsions
• Liposomal Delivery
Global Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2736
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2736
The demand from consumers for diets rich in bioactive substances to promote health, prevent disease, and enhance well-being is fueling the creation of functional foods. These bioactive compounds include dietary metabolites, probiotics, fibers, and active components from plants such as vitamins, peptides, omega-3 fatty acids, phenolic compounds, and antioxidants. Fruits and vegetables, rich in phenolic chemicals, terpenes, and alkaloids, also provide dietary fibers with health benefits. Bioactive supplements and functional foods, offering health advantages beyond basic nutrition, have gained popularity. Research has led to various functional foods and beverages to meet diverse consumer needs, including vegetarians, vegans, and those with dairy digestion issues. These bioactive compounds in the diet are linked to specific health benefits when they reach the bloodstream in their active form.
The functional beverage sector is expanding rapidly, with innovations around energy-boosting drinks, anti-aging beverages, and cognitive enhancers. There's a growing body of research around the importance of gut health, creating demand for bioactives like probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics. Consumers are becoming more aware of environmental impact and transparency in sourcing. Bioactive that are sustainably sourced and formulated with minimal additives offer a competitive edge. The sports nutrition market continues to grow, with bioactive like branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), protein, and beta-alanine being key components.
List of Prominent Players in the Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market:
• Turtle Tree Labs
• Ingredion
• Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.
• Howtian
• Arla Foods
• DSM
• Cargill
• Fonterra
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
• Kerry Group
• BASF SE
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• Other prominent players
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing awareness about the impact of diet on health is driving consumer demand for functional foods and beverages that offer added health benefits. The global population is aging, leading to greater demand for foods and beverages that address age-related health concerns such as joint health, cognitive decline, and heart health. Consumers are shifting toward plant-based diets and natural products due to concerns about sustainability, animal welfare, and health. There is a growing trend toward personalized nutrition, where consumers seek products tailored to their specific health needs, based on factors like genetics, lifestyle, and health goals. Many governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly recognizing the importance of preventive health, and promoting policies that encourage the consumption of healthier food options.
Challenges:
Maintaining the stability and efficacy of these ingredients throughout the product's shelf life can be difficult. Additionally, ensuring bioavailability the degree to which bioactives are absorbed and utilized by the body is a critical challenge, as many compounds degrade before reaching their target areas.
Regional Trends:
Asia Pacific has the largest share during the forecast. The region has seen a surge in functional beverages, especially those focused on energy, hydration, and mental clarity. Ingredients like collagen, vitamins, and herbal extracts are incorporated into drinks targeting beauty, health, and wellness. However, North America is a rapidly growing region due to consumers increasingly seeking personalized nutrition solutions. Companies are offering bioactive ingredients that target specific health goals, such as immune support, digestive health, and mental clarity.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2736
Recent Developments:
• In Feb 2024, Kerry Group announces the launch of Plenibiotic (Lactobacillus casei subsp. 327), a rice-derived postbiotic for supplement formats for humans and pets. Scientific studies back the ingredient’s support in digestive and skin health, which is tolerant to diverse temperatures, resilient in varying environments, shelf-stable, and requires minimal serving sizes for efficacy.
• In Feb 2022, Ocean Spray and Canomiks revealed research that tests and validates the biological efficacy of the cranberry using Canomiks' A.I.-based technological platform. Through its current engagement with the incubator Plug and Play, Ocean Spray's relationship with Canomiks allows the company to further validate the biological efficacy of cranberries as superfruits. Canomiks tested the bioactive components found in cranberries called polyphenols using genomics, bioinformatics, and AI-based technology to show that these bioactives can positively alter the genetic pathways that control blood pressure and blood flow.
• January 14, 2020, BASF, Cosmet'Agora (booths 158-159-160) in Paris, BASF's Care Creations® unveiled some of its newest active ingredients for skin-soothing and hydrating personal care products on January 14 and 15. Furthermore, BASF plans to offer a range of bioactive chemicals suitable for use in cosmetic formulae.
Segmentation of Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market.
Global Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market – By Ingredient Type
• Prebiotics
• Probiotics
• Adaptogens
• Polyphenols
• Omega-3 Fatty Acids
• Antioxidants
Global Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market – By Application
• Food & Beverages
o Dairy Products
o Non-Dairy Beverages
o Snack Foods
o Dietary Supplements
• Nutraceuticals
• Sports Nutrition
Global Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market – By Formulation Technology
• Encapsulation
• Microemulsions
• Liposomal Delivery
Global Bioactive Formulation for Functional F&B Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2736
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results