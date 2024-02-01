AI in Social Media Market Set to Skyrocket, Projected to Reach $10.42 Billion by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI in Social Media Market- By Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, NLP), By Application (Sales and Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Image
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 02, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global AI in Social Media Market is valued at US$ 1.82 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 10.42 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a potent tool for managing and producing content for social media in recent years. To improve user experience, social media companies have incorporated AI technology into their algorithms.
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media has grown in many different contexts. In order to improve user experience, social media companies like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have incorporated AI technology into their algorithms. Artificial intelligence (AI) systems can examine user data and behavior in order to deliver tailored information and adverts, improve search results, and control material. As a result, individuals' exposure to information on social media sites is substantially affected by AI.
List of Prominent Players in the AI in Social Media Market:
• Google LLC
• Microsoft Corporation
• Meta
• Amazon Web Services, Inc
• IBM Corporation
• Adobe Systems Incorporated
• Salesforce.com Inc.
• Baidu Inc.
• Snap Inc.
• Clarabridge Inc.
• HootSuite Media Inc.
• Meltwater News US Inc.
• Crimson Hexagon Inc.
• Sprout Social Inc.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The growing need for tailored and interesting user experiences is one of the main factors propelling the global AI market in social media. Social media companies can now analyze vast amounts of user-generated information and gain insight into user preferences and behavior by using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, including machine learning algorithms, sentiment analysis, and natural language processing. This facilitates tailored content suggestions, focused advertising, and improved user interaction, resulting in elevated user contentment and augmented user retention.
Challenges:
Data security and privacy concerns are a major barrier to the worldwide AI social media business. Users have privacy worries since AI algorithms rely greatly on user data to provide personalized experiences. There have been cases of misusing personal information and data breaches, which have caused mistrust among the people. Furthermore, access to a large volume of user data is necessary for integrating AI into social media platforms, which raises ethical questions about gathering, storing, and using data. Stricter laws and consumer awareness of data privacy may hamper the development of AI in the social media industry.
Regional Trends:
The North America AI in social media market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The growth of the AI in social media industry in the region is attributed to the presence of major players, technological advancements, innovative product launches, regulatory support and others. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to its developed economy and growing adoption of intelligence products. Moreover, Ethical AI and appropriate data usage are highly valued in Europe. Businesses are spending money on AI solutions that adhere to moral principles and openness mandates, which have the power to sway consumer preferences and mold competitive tactics.
Recent Developments:
• In October 2022, New AI features from Adobe boost creativity and accuracy across Creative Cloud products, and the industry's best all-in-one tool, Adobe Express, makes it easy for anybody to create original, high-quality content. Additionally, Adobe declared that it would use its Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) to support creators to ensure transparency when generative AI is used. With Adobe Express's new AI features, customers can now perform Quick Actions like automatically compressing photos and videos for social media sharing, finding the best color palettes for maximizing visual aspects, and instantly searching through over 22,000 Adobe Fonts to find the perfect typeface.
Segmentation of AI in Social Media Market
AI in Social Media Market- By Technology
• Machine Learning and Deep Learning
• Natural Language Processing (NLP)
AI in Social Media Market- By Application
• Customer Experience Management
• Sales and Marketing
• Image Recognition
• Predictive Risk Assessment
• Other Applications
AI in Social Media Market- By Service
• Managed Service
• Professional Service
AI in Social Media Market- By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
AI in Social Media Market- By End-Use Industry
• Retail
• E-commerce
• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
• Media and Advertising
• Education
• Other End-user Industries
AI in Social Media Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
