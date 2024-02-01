AI in Smart Cities Market Poised for Growth, Projected to Reach $138.8 Billion by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI in Smart Cities Market- (By Application: Smart Mobility, Energy Management, Healthcare, Public Safety and Security, Waste Management, Environmental Monitor
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 02, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global AI in Smart Cities Market is valued at US$ 36.9 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 138.8 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
AI in smart cities means incorporating AI technologies to make city life more efficient, sustainable, and enjoyable. The market is propelled by the rising use of artificial intelligence in smart city applications like transportation, energy, and public safety. Another factor fueling market expansion is the increasing funding for artificial intelligence from both the public and business sectors. The use of AI in government smart cities also improves the experience and engagement of the community. However, worries about data protection, high implementation costs, and complicated rules limitations restrict market growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to be propelled by optimizing sustainable energy usage, improving public safety with state-of-the-art surveillance and emergency response systems, and implementing smart transportation systems to lessen traffic congestion. Moreover, smarter, more resilient cities with improved quality of life can be achieved through AI in smart cities to enhance water distribution efficiency, better waste management, and enable predictive infrastructure maintenance, which is growing the market demand in the coming years.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2761
List of Prominent Players in the AI in Smart Cities Market:
• IBM Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• Google LLC
• Intel Corporation
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Siemens AG
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Hitachi Vantara
• NEC Corporation
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Demand for artificial intelligence in smart city markets is rising worldwide due to increasing concerns about inefficient city management and declining living standards. Through the automation and real-time data analysis made possible by AI technology, cities can maximize the usage of their resources, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance public safety. Additionally, smarter decision-making is being driven by the deployment of artificial intelligence as cities confront issues in managing infrastructure and services due to growing urban populations. Artificial intelligence also helps with sustainable development by using energy better and managing trash more efficiently to satisfy the aspirations of tech-savvy citizens for smarter living; governments and municipalities are investing in artificial intelligence in smart city solutions to create more responsive and resilient urban settings.
Challenges:
The high expense of implementation and the difficulty of integrating AI systems into preexisting municipal infrastructure are two of the main obstacles facing artificial intelligence in the smart cities industry. Cities are hesitant to implement this cutting-edge technology due to budgetary limitations and the high investment required. Because AI systems depend on gathering and analyzing massive volumes of personal data, data security and privacy issues also pose serious problems. Furthermore, even more problematic is the fact that there are no universally accepted rules and policies regarding the application of AI in city settings. Additionally, market growth can be impeded by opposition to change and a need for qualified individuals to oversee AI technologies, which will challenge market growth in the coming years.
Regional Trends:
The North American AI in smart cities market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the growing need for effective urban solutions to problems like traffic jams and resource management, as well as the substantial financial investments made by governments in smart city projects. Besides, Europe had a substantial market share as a result of substantial investments in smart infrastructure, a dedication to innovation, and robust government backing for sustainable urban development. Another factor pushing artificial intelligence use in smart cities is the region’s will to lower carbon emissions while simultaneously raising urban living standards.
Unlock Your GTM
Strategy:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2761
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, Oracle opened a second cloud region in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. This is part of a $1.5 billion plan by Oracle to increase the country’s cloud capacity in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Saudi businesses can use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s fast speed, built-in security, powerful data, distributed cloud, and disaster recovery features to speed up AI creation and make their businesses more resilient.
• In January 2024, IBM and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, signed an MoU to create and promote an AI Cluster using IBM Watson. The goal is to promote new ideas and collaboration among these institutions. This partnership will provide financial institutions with digital assistant solutions, an AI sandbox, help with proof of concept creation, and AI literacy initiatives.
Segmentation of AI in the Smart Cities Market-
AI in the Smart Cities Market- By Component
• Hardware
• Software
• Services (Consulting, Maintenance, Training)
AI in the Smart Cities Market- By Application
• Smart Mobility
• Energy Management
• Healthcare
• Public Safety and Security
• Waste Management
• Environmental Monitoring
• Water Management
• Others
AI in the Smart Cities Market- By Deployment Mode
• Cloud-based
• On-premises
AI in the Smart Cities Market- By End-User
• Government
• Utilities
• Transportation Companies
• Healthcare Providers
• Real Estate Developers
• Others
AI in the Smart Cities Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2761
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
AI in smart cities means incorporating AI technologies to make city life more efficient, sustainable, and enjoyable. The market is propelled by the rising use of artificial intelligence in smart city applications like transportation, energy, and public safety. Another factor fueling market expansion is the increasing funding for artificial intelligence from both the public and business sectors. The use of AI in government smart cities also improves the experience and engagement of the community. However, worries about data protection, high implementation costs, and complicated rules limitations restrict market growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to be propelled by optimizing sustainable energy usage, improving public safety with state-of-the-art surveillance and emergency response systems, and implementing smart transportation systems to lessen traffic congestion. Moreover, smarter, more resilient cities with improved quality of life can be achieved through AI in smart cities to enhance water distribution efficiency, better waste management, and enable predictive infrastructure maintenance, which is growing the market demand in the coming years.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2761
List of Prominent Players in the AI in Smart Cities Market:
• IBM Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• Google LLC
• Intel Corporation
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Siemens AG
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Hitachi Vantara
• NEC Corporation
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Demand for artificial intelligence in smart city markets is rising worldwide due to increasing concerns about inefficient city management and declining living standards. Through the automation and real-time data analysis made possible by AI technology, cities can maximize the usage of their resources, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance public safety. Additionally, smarter decision-making is being driven by the deployment of artificial intelligence as cities confront issues in managing infrastructure and services due to growing urban populations. Artificial intelligence also helps with sustainable development by using energy better and managing trash more efficiently to satisfy the aspirations of tech-savvy citizens for smarter living; governments and municipalities are investing in artificial intelligence in smart city solutions to create more responsive and resilient urban settings.
Challenges:
The high expense of implementation and the difficulty of integrating AI systems into preexisting municipal infrastructure are two of the main obstacles facing artificial intelligence in the smart cities industry. Cities are hesitant to implement this cutting-edge technology due to budgetary limitations and the high investment required. Because AI systems depend on gathering and analyzing massive volumes of personal data, data security and privacy issues also pose serious problems. Furthermore, even more problematic is the fact that there are no universally accepted rules and policies regarding the application of AI in city settings. Additionally, market growth can be impeded by opposition to change and a need for qualified individuals to oversee AI technologies, which will challenge market growth in the coming years.
Regional Trends:
The North American AI in smart cities market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the growing need for effective urban solutions to problems like traffic jams and resource management, as well as the substantial financial investments made by governments in smart city projects. Besides, Europe had a substantial market share as a result of substantial investments in smart infrastructure, a dedication to innovation, and robust government backing for sustainable urban development. Another factor pushing artificial intelligence use in smart cities is the region’s will to lower carbon emissions while simultaneously raising urban living standards.
Unlock Your GTM
Strategy:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2761
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, Oracle opened a second cloud region in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. This is part of a $1.5 billion plan by Oracle to increase the country’s cloud capacity in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Saudi businesses can use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s fast speed, built-in security, powerful data, distributed cloud, and disaster recovery features to speed up AI creation and make their businesses more resilient.
• In January 2024, IBM and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, signed an MoU to create and promote an AI Cluster using IBM Watson. The goal is to promote new ideas and collaboration among these institutions. This partnership will provide financial institutions with digital assistant solutions, an AI sandbox, help with proof of concept creation, and AI literacy initiatives.
Segmentation of AI in the Smart Cities Market-
AI in the Smart Cities Market- By Component
• Hardware
• Software
• Services (Consulting, Maintenance, Training)
AI in the Smart Cities Market- By Application
• Smart Mobility
• Energy Management
• Healthcare
• Public Safety and Security
• Waste Management
• Environmental Monitoring
• Water Management
• Others
AI in the Smart Cities Market- By Deployment Mode
• Cloud-based
• On-premises
AI in the Smart Cities Market- By End-User
• Government
• Utilities
• Transportation Companies
• Healthcare Providers
• Real Estate Developers
• Others
AI in the Smart Cities Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2761
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +91 79 72967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +91 79 72967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results