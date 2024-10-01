FRP Manhole Covers Market is expected to reach US$ 2.83 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.34% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) The FRP manhole covers, which are removable plates, are utilized for covering manholes to prevent access by anything or anyone and to provide protection against falling into the manhole. The European area is experiencing significant growth because of its regulations concerning manual load handling, which require lightweight products. Manholes constructed from FRP material provide excellent durability, as they resist wear and tear and maintain a non-slip surface even after prolonged use, making them safer for use in walkways. The demand for FRP manhole covers in the market is being driven by their superiority over heavy concrete and cast-iron covers. The demand for sewage and water treatments is increasing due to the rise in construction and industrialization.
15/07/2014: “Fibrelite launches new innovations in FRP composite access covers”
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/74461/
FRP Manhole Covers Market Segmentation
by Load Capacity
ELD (Extra light Duty) 2.5 Ton
LD (light duty) 5 Ton
HD (Heavy Duty) 25Ton
EHD (Extra Heavy Duty) 40Ton
by End Use
Municipal
Airport & Port
Facility
Others End Use
FRP Manhole Covers Market Top Leaders:
Beijing Rejing Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
TribeniFibres Pvt. Ltd.
Sintexplastics
Everlast Composites Pvt. Ltd.
Sino Composite Structures Co., Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
