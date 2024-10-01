First and Last Mile Delivery Market is expected to reach US$ 1626.70 Mn. by 2030
First and Last Mile Delivery Market is expected to reach US$ 1626.70 Mn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.51% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) The first mile involves transporting products from a retailer to those responsible for delivering goods to their ultimate consumers, whereas the last mile involves delivering products to their final end users. The Asia Pacific region is a major market for first and last mile delivery on a global scale, with a sizable population providing a significant consumer base for the growth of the online retail sector. North America and Europe have established themselves as the primary markets for first mile and last mile delivery.
26/2/2024: Forbes “One of the most difficult and expensive aspects of the supply chain is last mile delivery”.
30/10/2023: sdcexec: “Why the Last Mile of Delivery is the First Step to Customer Satisfaction”
First and Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation
by vehicle type
Light Duty Vehicle
Medium Duty Vehicle
Heavy Duty Vehicle
by end user
Chemical
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
FMCG
Hi-tech Product Industry
Food and Beverage
Others
by Type
Dry Goods
Postal
Liquid Goods
First and Last Mile Delivery Market Top Leaders:
1. UPS Supply Chain Solutions
2. DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
3. FedEx
4. Kuehne + Nagel
5. SF Express
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
