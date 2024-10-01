Fragrance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.17% through the forecast period
Fragrance is a mixture of essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives, and solvents that is used to give the human body, animals, food, objects, and any living area a pleasant scent.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) Fragrance Market was valued at $26.74 Bn. in 2023. Global Fragrance Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.17% through the forecast period.
A pleasant scent is achieved by using fragrance, which consists of essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives, and solvents, and is applied to the human body, animals, food, objects, and living spaces. The developing nations are witnessing the growing expenditure on personal hygiene products. Especially China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Indonesia are some countries where the rising disposable income is driving the fragrance market. The investments in the sector are increasing as the market shows more growth opportunities for new entrants as well as seasoned players. North America region dominated the market with highest share in 2023. The Asia Pacific is showing strongest growth with a highest CAGR.
30/09/2024: The Economic Times: “On a high note: How the fragrance and flavor industry is helping the FMCG sector become stronger”
30/09/2024: Indulge: Kylie Jenner launches her first fragrance in India
Fragrance Market Segmentation
by Product
Deodorants
Perfumes
by End-user
Men
Women
Unisex
by Distribution Channel
Online
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Fragrance Market Top Leaders:
1. L'Oréal S.A
2. Kering S.A.
3. CHANEL International B.V.
4. Unilever
5. LVMH Group
