Organ-On-Chip Industry worth $631,073 thousand by 2029, with a CAGR of 38.6%
Organ-on-Chip Market by Organ Type (Liver, Kidney, Intestine, Lung, Heart), Products (Instruments, Consumable, Software), Services (Standard, Custom), Model Type, Application (Toxicology, Drug Discovery, Stem Cell), Purpose & Region - Global Forecast to 2
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) Key entities in the global organ-on-chip market include major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Illumina Inc, and PacBio. Organ-on-chip market forecasted to transform from USD 123,285 thousand in 2024 to USD 631,073 thousand by 2029, driven by a CAGR of 38.6%. This growth is fueled by increased government initiatives to reduce animal testing, advancements in biofabrication, and greater acceptance from pharma and biotech companies. Key market drivers include the demand for animal-free testing and funding from both public and private sectors. Challenges involve technical complexities, low throughput, and limited application to preclinical trials. Opportunities include the development of multi-organ-on-chip systems for comprehensive drug testing and safety assessments. North America is the largest market, driven by funding availability and developed infrastructure. Recent developments include partnerships such as CN Bio Innovations with LifeNet Health and TissUse with PMI.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Organ-on-Chip Market"
396 - Tables
38 - Figures
352 - Pages
Disease-based model subsegment is the fastest-growing of the organ-on-chip market by model type
Among the model type subsegments, the market is segmented organ-based model and disease-based models. In 2023, the disease-based model segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the organ-on-chip market by model type. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of disease-based models for progressing studies associated with several conditions along with an application of these models in personalized medicine development.
Liver-on-chip is the fastest-growing segment of the organ-on-chip market by organ type
Among the organ type subsegment, the organ-on-chip market is segmented into liver, kidney, lung, heart, intestine and other organs. In 2023, liver-on-chip segment accounted for the fastest-growing market of the organ type segment of organ-on-chip market. The high growth of this market segment can be attributed to the growing focus on animal-free drug discovery and development methods and increasing preclinical research to evaluate drug hepatotoxicity
Europe: The second-largest region in the organ-on-chip market.
The European market is the second-largest organ-on-chip market globally, mainly due to factors such as advancements in biofabrication technology and use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and testing. The increased collaboration and partnership between private companies and government institutes along with increased awareness of the organ-on-chip technology are other important factors responsible for the size of the market.
Key Market Players of Organ-on-Chip Industry:
Prominent players in the organ-on-chip market of Europe are MIMETAS B.V. (Netherlands), TissUse GmBH (Germany), Netri (France), Emulate, Inc. (US), CN Bio Innovations Ltd (UK), Insphero AG (Switzerland), SynVivo, Inc. (US), Nortis, Inc. (US), AxoSim, Inc. (US), Dynamic42 GmBH (Germany), React4Life (Italy), Obatala Sciences (US), AlveoliX AG (Switzerland), BeOnChip S.L. (Spain), Initio Cell (Netherlands), Netri SAS (France), Hesperos, Inc. (US), Lena Biosciences (US), RevivoCell (UK), Altis Biosystems (US), Bi/ond (Netherlands), Biomimx S.R.L (Italy), Cherry Biotech (France), Fluigent (France), Elvesys (France)
Recent Developments of Organ-on-Chip Industry:
-In September 2023, CN Bio Innovations Ltd (UK) and LifeNet Health LifeSciences (US) partnered to provide validated human cells for CN Bio's Organ-on-a-Chip systems.
-In June 2023 TissUse GmbH (Germany) and PMI (US) entered a collaborative agreement to leverage PMI's InHALES technology along with TissUse's Multi-Organ-Chip (MOC) platform.
