OTA Testing Market worth $3.17 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.3%
OTA Testing Market by Test Chambers, Antenna Testing Solutions, Software, Services, 5G, LTE, UMTS, GSM, CDMA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Smartphones, Laptops, Notebooks & Tablets, Wearables, Automotive & Transportation and Smart Cities - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) The OTA testing market is projected to reach USD 3.17 bllion by 2029 from USD 2.23 bllion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for wireless consumer devices, growing adoption of 5G technology, expansion of internet of things (IoT) ecosystem, stringent regulatory requirements for wireless devices are the major factors contributing to the market growth.
OTA testing evaluates a wireless device's ability to transmit and receive radio signals wirelessly through its antenna. Amongst the two most popular measurement parameters included in the OTA test are Total Isotropic Sensitivity (TIS) and Total Radiated Power (TRP). TIS refers to the sensitivity of the antenna in receiving signals from every direction for any condition to ensure that communication is reliable. Normally, these tests are carried out in anechoic chambers where environmental conditions are controlled. TRP is a measure of the antenna's power transmission capability, while it also ensures that the maximum power limit is not violated for good performance in the real-life operating environment.
The segments of the OTA Testing market based on offerings include test chambers (anechoic chambers), antenna testing solutions, and software, along with comprehensive testing and certification services. The technology segment includes cellular networks, inclusive of 5G, LTE, UMTS, GSM, CDMA, WiFi, and Bluetooth. The end-user segment is quite diversified and includes applications such as consumer devices-smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, others, automotive & transportation systems, industrial applications, smart cities infrastructure, and emerging use cases. Each of these segments requires precise OTA testing against performance standards and regulations.
The OTA testing market is experiencing a notable shift in revenue sources. Conventionally, revenue is significantly generated by traditional anechoic and reverberation chambers, which are important in evaluating the performance of devices under controlled conditions for older wireless technologies. Moreover, equipment to measure such parameters as TRP and TIS has been important to ensure antenna performance and compliance with previous-generation standards. Higher-frequency and complicated scenarios based on 5G, mmWave, and IoT development will shift the market toward test chambers featuring such frequency coverage. Examples include the increasing need for advanced software solutions and combined testing systems that integrate hardware with software for effective, end-to-end testing. Value-added services covering new standards and emerging technologies also continue to extend the range of industry requirements.
Services in the offerings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the OTA testing market due to the increasing complexity of wireless technologies like 5G, mmWave, and IoT. These technologies would eventually require specialized testing expertise beyond the capability of in-house testing. In other words, while wireless standards evolve, it becomes critical to verify compliance with new regulatory needs and industry standards, and hence third-party services become crucial. Major companies offering OTA testing services include Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, and UL LLC among others, while the solutions range from pre-certification testing to field testing and continuous support. With an aim to reduce time-to-market and decrease development costs, services like these have started gaining importance among manufacturers. One of the major contributors to this segment's growth is the trend toward outsourcing sophisticated over-the-air testing services for applications in automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.
The industrial sector is poised to register the second-highest CAGR in the OTA testing market due to the rapid growth of Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. Most industries are adopting more and more connected devices and smart systems for automation, monitoring, and control in manufacturing, logistics, and energy management. All such industrial applications require wireless communication for machine-to-machine communication, predictive maintenance, and real-time data analytics, so the wireless performance becomes critical in relation to operational efficiency and safety. In addition, OTA testing becomes essential when ensuring the reliability, robustness, and interoperability of industrial devices in variable working conditions. While IIoT solutions find their way into smart factories, supply chain management, and remote monitoring applications, the demand for rigorous OTA testing also increases to ensure that wireless communication goes uninterrupted in these critical industrial environments. The demand for mission-critical connectivity fuels the high growth of the industrial segment within the OTA testing market.
Key Market Players
The key players in the OTA testing market Rhode & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), Anritsu (Japan), SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), National Instruments (US), UL LLC (US), Spirent Communications (UK), Bureau veritas (France), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as solution and service launches and developments, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and joint ventures to expand their presence globally and increase their share in the OTA testing market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
