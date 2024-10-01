Anti-Drone Market worth $7.05 billion by 2029 a CAGR of 26.7%
Anti-Drone Market by Electronic Systems, Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, Hybrid Systems, Detection, Detection & Disruption, Ground-based, UAV-based, Handheld, Military & Defense, Homeland Security and Public Venues - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) The Anti-drone market size is valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to USD 3.8 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2027. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include growing use of drones to counter terrorism and prevent illicit activities, increased adoption of counter drones for remote sensing, and rising incidence of security breaches.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177013645
Anti-drone market based on technology has been segmented into electronic system, laser system and kinetic system. Electronic system to have large market share during forecast period. The major factor responsible for this growth is enormous investments by market players worldwide in manufacturing electronic anti-drone systems. Along with this, the low cost of development contributes to the growth of the market for electronic systems. Moreover, electronic systems use radar, sensor, infrared, and GPS technologies to transfer electromagnetic signals to navigate and track the direction and speed of drones. C-UAS mitigation technologies emit RF signals to jam, interfere with, or masquerade as legitimate UAS signals.
Based on platform type the market has been fragmented into Ground-based, Handheld and UAV-based. Ground-based platform type to have large market share during forecast period. Ground-based anti-drone systems are designed to be used from the ground. Different electronic systems such as radars, EO-IR and acoustic systems, and RF and GNSS jammers can be used as ground-based anti-drone systems. Ground-based systems can be configured as fixed and mobile anti-drone systems. Moreover, fixed anti-drone systems have long-range, offer high drone detection accuracy, and exhibit identification and tracking capabilities. Most manufacturers offer ground-based fixed or mobile anti-drone solutions to counter the threat of illicit and rogue drones.
The anti-drone market based on vertical is classified into Military & Defense, Commercial and Homeland Security verticals. The Homeland Security vertical is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The key factors responsible for the segment’s growth include increased awareness and rapid development of inexpensive drones and the rising need for security in police stations and prisons. The electronic system segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-drone market. The segment’s growth can be attributed to the rising investments by market players in manufacturing electronic anti-drone systems and their low development costs.
The anti-drone market is based on application has been segmented Detection and Detection & Disruption. Detection and disruption systems find major applications in the military & defense and homeland security verticals where the entry of any unauthorized drone into the prohibited area is detected, and the drone is shot down on the spot.
Americas dominated the anti-drone market and is expected to maintain the position through the forecast period. Due to the region’s high spending power and presence of a large number of anti-drone system companies in the region, Americas is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The factors contributing to the regional market’s growth include the development of a broad range of counter-drone technologies to prevent drone-related crimes and several ongoing research and development activities by the market players in the region.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=177013645
Key Market Players
The key companies offering anti-drone devices include RTX (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Thales (France), and IAI (Israel).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177013645
Anti-drone market based on technology has been segmented into electronic system, laser system and kinetic system. Electronic system to have large market share during forecast period. The major factor responsible for this growth is enormous investments by market players worldwide in manufacturing electronic anti-drone systems. Along with this, the low cost of development contributes to the growth of the market for electronic systems. Moreover, electronic systems use radar, sensor, infrared, and GPS technologies to transfer electromagnetic signals to navigate and track the direction and speed of drones. C-UAS mitigation technologies emit RF signals to jam, interfere with, or masquerade as legitimate UAS signals.
Based on platform type the market has been fragmented into Ground-based, Handheld and UAV-based. Ground-based platform type to have large market share during forecast period. Ground-based anti-drone systems are designed to be used from the ground. Different electronic systems such as radars, EO-IR and acoustic systems, and RF and GNSS jammers can be used as ground-based anti-drone systems. Ground-based systems can be configured as fixed and mobile anti-drone systems. Moreover, fixed anti-drone systems have long-range, offer high drone detection accuracy, and exhibit identification and tracking capabilities. Most manufacturers offer ground-based fixed or mobile anti-drone solutions to counter the threat of illicit and rogue drones.
The anti-drone market based on vertical is classified into Military & Defense, Commercial and Homeland Security verticals. The Homeland Security vertical is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The key factors responsible for the segment’s growth include increased awareness and rapid development of inexpensive drones and the rising need for security in police stations and prisons. The electronic system segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-drone market. The segment’s growth can be attributed to the rising investments by market players in manufacturing electronic anti-drone systems and their low development costs.
The anti-drone market is based on application has been segmented Detection and Detection & Disruption. Detection and disruption systems find major applications in the military & defense and homeland security verticals where the entry of any unauthorized drone into the prohibited area is detected, and the drone is shot down on the spot.
Americas dominated the anti-drone market and is expected to maintain the position through the forecast period. Due to the region’s high spending power and presence of a large number of anti-drone system companies in the region, Americas is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The factors contributing to the regional market’s growth include the development of a broad range of counter-drone technologies to prevent drone-related crimes and several ongoing research and development activities by the market players in the region.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=177013645
Key Market Players
The key companies offering anti-drone devices include RTX (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Thales (France), and IAI (Israel).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results