Water Bus Market worth $1.64 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1%
Water Bus Market by Propulsion (Fully Electric, Fuel-Powered, Hybrid Electric), Operation (Intercity, Intra City), Capacity, and Region Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) This report analyzes water bus market from 2024 to 2030. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the water bus market, along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge market growth globally. The water bus market is projected to grow from USD 1.22 billion in 2024 to USD 1.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing urbanization, which creates congestion and increases the demand for alternative transport options, as well as rising environmental concerns that favor sustainable, eco-friendly transit solutions and the growth in water tourism and effective integration with other transportation modes enhance water bus attractiveness, and positive public perception further stimulates the water bus market.
The water bus market has been classified based on propulsion as Fuel powered, Fully electric and Hybrid electric. The Fuel powered segment will register highest market share during the forecast period. Fuel-powered propulsion water buses are vessels that use internal combustion engines fueled by diesel, gasoline, or other types of fuel to operate. These engines are often preferred for their robust performance, long range, and lower upfront costs compared to other propulsion systems thus enhancing the growth of segment.
Based on operation, the water bus market has been divided into Intercity and Intracity. The Intracity segment will register highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intracity water bus provides a practical solution to urban congestion by offering a fast and efficient alternative to road-based transport, especially in cities with waterways and dense traffic. The growth of environmental awareness and support for sustainable transportation options have also contributed to the rise in intracity waterbus operation.
On the basis of capacity, the water bus market is divided into into less than 25 passenger, 26-50 passenger and 51-75 passenger capacity water bus. The 51-75 passenger capacity waterbus will lead the market because of the growing need of increasing population for alternative travel option. This high capacity water bus makes it viable solution for the operators in terms of fuel efficiency and are cost effective.
Europe is poised to hold the highest market share in the water bus market due to a combination of technological advancement, waterfront infrastructure, and a consumer base with high demand for premium water travel experiences. The region has a high number of navigable waterways through which water bus travel is easy. The high preference for waterways for tourism instead of other modes of travel is also the main reason for increased demand of water buses in the region. Europe’s strategic investments in marine industry, coupled with a technological advancements and affluent passenger demographic, solidify its leadership in the water bus market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
