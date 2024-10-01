Timing Devices Market worth $7.59 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%
Timing Devices Market by Oscillators- MEMS (SPMO, TCMO, VCMO, FSMO, DCMO, SSMO), Crystal (SPXO, TCXO, VCXO, FCXO, OCXO, SSXO, HiFlex, MCXO), Ceramic; Atomic Clocks; Clock Generators; Clock Buffers and Jitter Attenuators - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) The timing devices market is projected to grow from USD 5.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. People are opting for smart gadgets like wearables or electronics to enhance their day-to-day living by monitoring physical fitness, wellness, and medical conduct. There is an increased need for sophisticated products in health technology, electronic devices, and medical instruments in the area of healthcare due to the expanding assortment of electronic devices in surgical procedures, imaging examinations, physiotherapy, bones and joints treatment, eye diseases therapy, pregnancy and childbirth management, brain disorders treatment, and heart attack prevention. Significant timing is vital for different medicine and health areas where synchronization as well as accurate data are required to guarantee stable performance.
Timing devices are being used in various industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications & networking, and automotive among others. As far the vertical is concerned, the consumer electronics segment is expected to take the biggest share of timing devices market due to the use of timing devices in numerous consumer electronics items like smartphones, tablets, wearable technology, smart home appliances and TVs. The need for accurate and reliable timing solutions flourishes as a result of ongoing innovations as well as fast technological advancements in this field. Moreover rising consumer interest in high-performance energy-saving and multifunctional devices has further fueled the growth of this product category.
The oscillators segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The oscillators have an important role in timing devices by generating electrical signals at specific frequencies that provide a stable reference frequency. For accurate timekeeping and synchronization in several applications this is essential. Oscillators produce periodic electrical signals at specific frequencies, usually in sine or square wave form; the timing accuracy in such devices is determined by the frequency of its output signal.
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the timing devices market during the forecast period. One of the key factors being growth of Internet Protocol (IP) networks which necessitate accurate timing synchronization. Rise in study of micro electromechanical system (MEMS) technology for timing devices as well as the introduction of 5G infrastructure across the region are some of the other factors boosting growth in the Asia Pacific region.
Major players in this market ecosystem are KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD., (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Rakon Limited (New Zealand), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Abracon (US) among others. The market players have availed opportunities like indulging in partnerships and acquisitions. Product development and expansion were a few other key strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their market position.
