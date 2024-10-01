Digital Thread Market worth $36.81 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.5%
Digital Thread Market by Technology (PLM, SLM, CAD, MES, IoT, ERP, edge computing, Digital Twin, ALM, SCADA), Module (Data collection, Data management & Integration), Deployment, Application, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) The digital thread market is projected to reach USD 36.81 billion by 2030, expanding from USD 11.42 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2024-2030. With rising demand for real-time data analytics and increasing impetus on automation and digitization, the demand for asset performance optimization and predictive maintenance tends to rise.
The shift toward cloud-based solutions amplifies scalability and flexibility, whereas demands brought in by Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing introduce the need for connectedness of operations and automation. A focus on cybersecurity, interoperability, and integration of a digital twin provides further impetus for this industry. Development into new industries such as health care and energy, while there is an increasing interest in sustainability, drives the evolution of digital thread technology.
The ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning/Cloud ERP) segment is predicted to increase at a substantial CAGR over the projection period. ERP technology is a set of linked software programs that manage and automate fundamental business activities throughout an organization, including finance, human resources, supply chain, manufacturing, procurement, and customer interactions. The digital thread improves ERP systems by allowing for a continuous flow of data across the product lifecycle, boosting real-time visibility, traceability, and collaborative capabilities.
The Pharmaceuticals vertical is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period. Digital Thread allows for continuous data traceability from the research and development stage to the production and distribution stages in the medication development and manufacturing process, ensuring rigorous adherence to regulatory regulations, such as FDA recommendations. It makes the process of tracking every stage, starting right from R&D to the level of production and distribution, by maintaining each record for audits and quality control purposes.The digital thread will improve quality management by monitoring operations in real time; it will also allow for faster medication development because it facilitates data integration and sharing amongst stakeholders. Furthermore, digital thread-manufactured simplified procedures increase supply chain visibility, allowing for personalized medicines, which by definition make it easier to incorporate patient data into production and stimulate innovation to maintain product quality in the pharmaceutical business.
The analytics & visualization sector is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Analytics & Visualization, in the digital thread market, involves the utilization of tools and technology that analyze data collected throughout the product life cycle in a clear and usable format. It applies advanced analytics to the analysis of data, turning it into intuitive visual formats such as dashboards and graphs, and allows real-time monitoring of processes. This module provides teams with cross-functional insights into team success and optimization of operations through scenario analysis and performance projections.
The Design & Engineering application sector hold the majority of the market share by 2023. Threads are widely used in design and engineering because they promote collaboration, which increases design iteration and data continuity across the product lifetime. It connects teams, reduces errors, and accelerates development by allowing for real-time data sharing.
China is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the Asia Pacific digital thread market during the projected period. China leads the digital thread market with the fastest growth rate due to its rapid industrialisation and extensive manufacturing base in the automotive, electronics, aerospace, and machinery industries. The complexity of China's global supply chains benefits from digital thread's capabilities in streamlining operations and increasing coordination. The emphasis on maintaining high product quality and following regulatory norms encourages adoption, as digital thread ensures total traceability and compliance.
Key players in the market are such PTC (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), Rockwell Automation (US), Autodesk, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), AVEVA Group Limited (UK), SAP (Germany), General Electric (US), Accenture (Ireland), and others. These players have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio and a strong geographic presence. They focus on developing innovative digital thread. These companies also focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies to extend their business reach and expand their product offerings in the highly competitive market. The market is dynamic, and several new players also keep emerging while existing players continue to evolve and expand their footprint.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
