Business Jet Market worth $156.99 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.4%
Business Jet Market by Point of Sale (Pre-owned, OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-Sized, Large, Airliner), End-Use (Private Jet User, Operator), Systems (Aerostructures, Avionics, Aircraft Systems), Range - Global Forecast to 2032
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) The business jet market is estimated to grow to USD 156.99 billion in 2032 from USD 95.80 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is due to the increased demand for private travel, technological advancements such as sustainability initiatives, and global economic growth, which are expected to drive the market. Business jets are fitted with cutting-edge designs to enhance performance overall, reduce noise, and improve aerodynamics. The advancements in propulsion systems, lightweight materials, and avionics are expected to lower operating costs, fuel economy, and increase passenger comfort. These modifications enhance the pre-owned business jet as buyers look for aircraft with the latest features and improved fuel economy.
Based on point of sale, the pre-owned segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032.
Based on point of sale, the private jet market is segmented into pre-owned, OEM and aftermarket. The used private jets segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the forecasted period due to increasing interest in more cost-effective alternatives for new aircraft. The immediate availability and accessibility of pre-owned business jets have surged the demand. The ability to retrofit older jets with modern avionics and interiors with the latest technology is increasing the demand for used business jets.
Based on End Use, the operator segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032.
Based on End-use, the private jet market is segmented into private users and operators. The operator's segment in the business jet market is projected to have the highest CAGR in the forecasted period. The growth of the operator’s segment is increasing charter companies and fractional ownership providers to provide flexible and cost-effective private air travel solutions. The increased scalability of operator models allows them to cater to a diverse clientele, offering various service levels from ad-hoc charter to more integrated flight management solutions, thereby fueling the growth of the operator segment.
Based on Region, North America is estimated to have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032.
Based on region, the private jet market has been segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The North American business jets market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The region's economic stability and increase in High-net-worth individuals and corporations drive the growth of North America. The combined presence of major business jet manufacturers, service providers, and operators creates a comprehensive ecosystem that helps the North American market to grow.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the business jet market are Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Boeing (US), Dassault Aviation (France), Honda Aircraft Company (US), Airbus (Netherlands), and Piper Aircraft (US). The report covers various industry trends and technological innovations in the business jet companies.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
