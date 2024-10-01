Bare Metal Cloud Market worth $19.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.4%
Bare Metal Cloud Market by Service Type (Compute, Networking, Database, Security, Storage, Managed), Organization Size (Large, SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) The bare metal cloud market size is expected to grow to USD 19.1 billion by 2028 from USD 8.5 billion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period. The need for tools and services to facilitate the migration of workloads from on-premises infrastructure or other cloud providers is expected to drive the global bare metal cloud market growth.
Based on service type, the compute services segment will hold the largest market size in 2023. Compute services are cloud services that offer exclusive access to physical servers, allowing users to deploy and manage applications and workloads on dedicated hardware. Unlike virtualized cloud instances, compute services in the bare metal cloud market provide users with raw computing power, customization, resource isolation, and low-latency performance while offering cloud-like flexibility, scalability, and management capabilities. They are particularly suitable for resource-intensive applications, high-performance computing (HPC), and scenarios where security, performance, and control are paramount. Moreover, bare metal cloud services often include automation, orchestration, and scaling features to help businesses efficiently manage their computing resources. This scalability ensures that organizations can handle fluctuations in demand whenever traffic spikes during a product launch or scaling down during periods of reduced activity.
Based on organization size, large enterprises segment to hold the largest market share in 2023. Large enterprises often operate complex, data-intensive workloads, including mission-critical applications, big data analytics, and high-performance computing tasks. Bare metal servers provide these organizations with dedicated physical hardware, eliminating virtualization's performance variability and resource contention in multi-tenant environments. Moreover, security and compliance are paramount concerns for large enterprises, particularly in regulated industries like finance and healthcare. Bare metal servers offer greater control over security configurations and data isolation. As large enterprises embrace hybrid and multi-cloud architectures to achieve scalability and redundancy, bare metal servers complement these strategies by providing high-performance, dedicated infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with other cloud services.
Based on vertical, the BFSI vertical is to hold the largest market share in 2023. The adoption of bare metal cloud in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is gaining significant traction as organizations prioritize performance, security, and regulatory compliance. JPMorgan Chase, one of the world’s largest financial institutions, has utilized bare metal cloud solutions to support its high-frequency trading operations, ensuring minimal latency and robust performance. In addition, the BFSI sector is turning to the bare metal cloud for data-intensive tasks such as risk assessment and actuarial modeling. Security and data protection are paramount in BFSI, and the bare metal cloud enables institutions to maintain control over their security measures. Citigroup, a global financial services leader, has incorporated bare metal cloud servers into its infrastructure to enhance security and data privacy, meeting stringent regulatory requirements while ensuring high performance. Thus, performance, security, and compliance requirements are expected to drive the demand for bare metal clouds in the BFSI sector during the forecast period.
Bare Metal Cloud Market Advantages:
Dedicated physical servers are offered by bare metal clouds, which offer better performance and do away with the "noisy neighbour" problem that can occur in virtualized settings.
With complete control over server resources, businesses can guarantee predictable and consistent performance for their workloads and apps.
Organisations can tailor server configurations, including CPU, RAM, storage, and networking, using the bare metal cloud to fit particular needs.
Performance is preserved while maintaining scalability. It is simple for users to add or remove servers to accommodate shifting demands.
Since bare metal servers are not shared with other tenants, they provide higher protection and lower the possibility of data leaks or security breaches.
Bare metal clouds allow organisations with stringent regulatory requirements to retain compliance because they have complete control over security settings.
Online gaming and financial trading are two examples of applications that benefit from bare metal cloud's ability to reduce network latency.
Because of the dedicated resources, it is excellent for applications that require a lot of data, including big data analytics, machine learning, and high-performance databases.
Organisations have complete control over the operating system selection and configuration, allowing them to run specialised software or earlier versions as necessary.
Given that it eliminates initial hardware expenditures and lowers ongoing operational costs, bare metal cloud computing can be more affordable for some workloads than maintaining on-premises equipment.
Report Objectives:
To define, describe, and forecast the Bare Metal Cloud Market by service type, organization size, vertical, and region
To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Bare Metal Cloud Market
To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
To forecast the market size of five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market
To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each subsegment
To analyze the competitive developments, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and product/solution launches and enhancements, in the Bare Metal Cloud Market
To analyze the impact of the recession on the global Bare Metal Cloud Market
