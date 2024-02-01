AI in Mining and Natural Resources Market Set for $20.3 Billion Growth by 2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global AI in Mining and Natural Resources Market is valued at US$ 4.6 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 20.3 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
In the mining and natural resources industry, artificial intelligence refers to the use of cutting-edge computer algorithms and technology that allow robots to mimic human intelligence and carry out tasks that have historically required human interaction. AI systems are capable of processing enormous volumes of data from mining operations, geological surveys, and environmental monitoring thanks to machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By aiding in the optimization of resource extraction, mining planning and design, exploration procedures, and even safety evaluations, these intelligent technologies help the sector make better decisions and boost productivity while lowering operating expenses. The mining and natural resources industry seeks to address the increasing worldwide demand for natural resources while improving sustainability, safety, and productivity through the use of AI.
List of Major Players in the AI in Mining and Natural Resources Market:
• IBM Corporation
• Google LLC
• Microsoft Corporation
• Amazon Web Services, Inc.
• Caterpillar Inc.
• Komatsu Ltd.
• Sandvik AB
• Hexagon AB
• ABB Ltd.
• Rockwell Automation, Inc.
• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
• NVIDIA Corporation
• SAP SE
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd.
• BHP Group
• Rio Tinto Group
• Vale S.A.
• Anglo American plc
• Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
• Newmont Corporation
• Teck Resources Limited
• Glencore plc
• Gold Fields Limited
• Barrick Gold Corporation
• Others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The increasing demand for efficient and sustainable resource management is a primary driver in the mining industry. Large-scale data processing and insightful insights from AI improve decision-making, which minimizes environmental impact, lowers operating costs, and optimizes exploration and extraction procedures. Furthermore, increased worker safety in dangerous mining areas is a result of the growing use of AI-powered machinery and autonomous cars.
Challenges:
The significant upfront cost associated with putting AI technologies into practice is one of the most notable ones. Some businesses, particularly the smaller competitors in the market, need help due to the costs associated with integration and implementation, as well as the requirement for trained individuals to operate AI systems. Moreover, in order to win over stakeholders' and regulatory bodies' trust and compliance, worries about data security and privacy in AI-driven mining operations must be addressed.
Regional Trends:
Due to significant R&D efforts, technological developments, and partnerships between mining businesses and AI technology providers, North America is at the forefront of the implementation of AI in mining. The market is thriving in Europe as a result of the region's emphasis on environmentally friendly mining methods, legislative backing, and the availability of top suppliers of AI solutions. With nations like Australia and China making significant investments in AI technologies to improve safety, fulfil resource demands, and optimize mining operations, Asia Pacific offers potential for rapid growth. While the Middle East and Africa see growing AI integration for resource exploration and extraction, supporting the region's economic development, Latin America embraces AI-driven technologies to increase efficiency and productivity in the mining sector.
Recent Developments:
• In Aug 2024, ABB and Komatsu established a partnership to create electrification and decarbonization solutions for the mining sector. The collaboration amalgamates the experience of both firms to provide comprehensive solutions, encompassing renewable energy production and entirely powered mining trucks. ABB and Komatsu's collaboration seeks to reduce diesel usage and ultimately eradicate it through the electrification of mining operations. The companies will offer a suite of interoperable solutions tailored to match customer requirements.
Segmentation of AI in Mining and Natural Resources Market-
By Type-
• Machine Learning
• Computer Vision
• Natural Language Processing
• Robotics
By Application-
• Exploration and Geological Analysis
• Mine Planning and Design
• Autonomous Vehicles and Equipment
• Predictive Maintenance
• Safety and Risk Assessment
• Environmental Monitoring and Management
• Supply Chain Optimization
• Resource Extraction and Processing
• Mine Closure and Rehabilitation
By End-User-
• Mining Companies
• Mining Equipment Manufacturers
• Consulting and Service Providers
• Research and Academia
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
