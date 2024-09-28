Dental 3D Printing Market worth $8.1 billion in 2029
Dental 3D Printing Market by Equipment (3D Scanner, Printer), Technology (Stereolithography, LCD, FDM, SLS), Materials (Plastics, Metal), Application (Prosthodontics, Orthodontic, Implantology), End User (Dental Labs, Hospitals, Clinics) & Region - Global
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 28, 2024 ) The global dental 3D printing market is projected to reach USD 8.1 Billion in 2029 from USD 2.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 19.0% between 2024 and 2029.
The dental 3D printing market is showing growth due to increasing demand for customized dental solutions and advanced technologies. This trend offers great opportunity for the stakeholders in the dental industry. For example, the chance to produce prosthesis and dental implants exactly matching the individual patient will ensure better comfort and outcome. Additionally, 3D printing technology can also allow dental laboratories early movers to enjoy a competitive advantage by streamlining operations, saving money and time in production. Increasing ageing population and awareness of oral health also increase demand for dental care services and hence 3D printed dental products. New developments in 3D printing materials allow for the use of biocompatible metals and resins that greatly enhance functionality and durability in dental products, opening new application paths.
Based on dental 3D printing market end user, the dental laboratories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
By end user, the dental 3D printing market can be segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutes.
3D printing technology is revolutionizing dental laboratories, enabling faster, more precise fabrication of crowns, bridges, dentures, and implant components. This leads to shorter turnaround times, improved customization, and potentially lower costs. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The prosthodontics segment is expected to account for the largest share, by application in the dental 3D printing market.
Based on applications, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics and implantology. The 3D-printed prosthetics like crowns, bridges, and dentures can be fabricated with high precision, ensuring better fit and comfort for patients also digital scans generate highly detailed models, allowing for personalized designs that address individual anatomical variations. 3D printing enables the fabrication of complex prosthetics like implant-supported restorations, surgical guides, and customized occlusal splints.
"Europe is the largest regional segment in dental 3D printing market in 2024.
The region segment consists of mainly five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and GCC Countries. Asia Pacific is seen with highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. Patients in Asia Pacific are increasingly seeking customized solutions for their dental needs, and 3D printing offers the ability to create highly personalized prosthetics, restorations, and other devices which is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.
Key Market Players of Dental 3D Printing Industry:
Key players in the Dental 3D printing market include Stratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems Corporation (US), Desktop Metal, Inc. (US), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Align Technology, Inc. (US), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), GE Additive (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Rapid Shape GmbH (Germany), Asiga (Australia), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), SprintRay Inc. (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax Ettlingen GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US), 3Dresyns (Spain), Micron Dental (US), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Carima (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), and Shenzhen PioCreat 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (China). Among other developments, these companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, integrations, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions, to strengthen their presence in the dental 3D printing market.
Recent Developments of Dental 3D Printing Industry:
-In November 2023, Stratasys Ltd. (US) entered into an agreement with Desktop Metal (US), to not approve the terms of the previously announced merger agreement with Desktop Metal, Inc. and has terminated the Merger Agreement
-In November 2023, Stratasys Ltd. (US) launched its new F3300 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printer at the Formnext conference, November 7-10, in Frankfurt, Germany.
-In December 2023, Align Technology got the product approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Align's Invisalign Palatal Expander System for commercial availability in the U.S.
