E-commerce Logistics Market size is expected to reach US$ 2476.71 Mn in year 2030, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2024 ) The E-commerce Logistics report addresses all the current trends that are significantly contributing to the growth of the E-commerce Logistics Market during the projected period. It also points out the different factors that are projected to impact the market's growth in that time frame. The thorough e-commerce logistics market projections come from detailed secondary research, primary interviews, and expert panel reviews conducted in-house. The trend in new points to a high growth period for the market.
Aug 13, 2024, New Delhi, The Economic Times: reported E-commerce Logistics top companies are collaborating to lay the groundwork for inevitable festive rush
June 17, 2024, South Korea, Korea Post: reported The Hanjin Group, a South Korean chaebol announced new base creation in Hungary and Moracco this year, following Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, Poland, and Norway
Sept 11, 2024, Shanghai (Hangzhou), South China Morning Post: reported Alibaba logistics extension Cainiao launching next-day delivery in Europe (Spain, Portugal), to build international hub
Sept 17, 2024, Business Today: Reported hiring surge in e-commerce and logistics
E-commerce Logistics Market Segmentation
by Operational Area
Domestic
International
by Application
IT services
Management of fulfillment operations
Performing supply chain network analysis and design
Transportation
Warehousing
by Business
By B2B
By B2C
E-commerce Logistics Market Top Leaders:
1. Deutsche Post AG
2. DHL International GmbH
3. FedEx Corporation
4. SF Express Co., Ltd.
5. Amazon.com, Inc.
Metaverse in E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.12% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 203.97 Billion.
Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.92%from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 4590.78 Billion by 2030.
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Metaverse in E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.12% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 203.97 Billion.
Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.92%from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 4590.78 Billion by 2030.
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
