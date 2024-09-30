Fish Sauce Market is expected to grow at CAGR 3.52% through 2024 to 2030
Fish Sauce Market size was valued at US$ 17.59 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR 3.52% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 22.42 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2024 ) Fish Sauce Market size was valued at US$ 17.59 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR 3.52% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 22.42 Bn.
This Report is valuable for the development of future strategies and for understanding Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and global industry size, share, growth, trends, and projected key players until 2030. Fish sauce is typically a pungent dark liquid produced by fermenting fish and salt, playing a crucial role in Thai cuisine. It is employed as a seasoning in various culinary traditions.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/116867/
The news trend suggests ongoing boost in the global Fish Sauce industry.
Dec 26, 2023, Theinvestor.vn: reported Kido, a Vietnamese food major launching 4 products in fish sauce
Aug 25, 2024, Theinvestor.vn., USA: Vietnam made vegan/vegetarian fish sauce hits the US supermarket shelves, the antithesis of “Fish Sauce” is available for environmentally conscious population now
Apr 29, 2024, Norway, scandasia: Noumami AS, the Norwegian manufacturer has challenged the traditional Vietnamese fish sauce and are enroute to produce a sauce using Norwegian Salmon, Norwegian Cod and Herring.
June 14, 2024, the reporter Asia: “Ple Nakorn Invests 50 MB in New Fermented Fish Sauce “Sompoi””
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/116867/
Fish Sauce Market Segmentation
by Product
Traditional
Industrial
by Nature,
Basic
Premium
by Flavour
Plain
Spiced
by End-user
Food Manufacturers
Retail
Food Service
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/116867/
Fish Sauce Market Top Leaders:
Teo Tak Seng Fish-Sauce Factory Co. Ltd
Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd
Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd
Halcyon Proteins Pty.
Pichai Fish Sauce Co
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Sauces Market size was valued at USD 58.14 Billion in 2023 and reaching nearly USD 81.60 Billion By 2030.
Hot Sauce Market size was valued at USD 3.45 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.12 Bn by 2030,
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
This Report is valuable for the development of future strategies and for understanding Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and global industry size, share, growth, trends, and projected key players until 2030. Fish sauce is typically a pungent dark liquid produced by fermenting fish and salt, playing a crucial role in Thai cuisine. It is employed as a seasoning in various culinary traditions.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/116867/
The news trend suggests ongoing boost in the global Fish Sauce industry.
Dec 26, 2023, Theinvestor.vn: reported Kido, a Vietnamese food major launching 4 products in fish sauce
Aug 25, 2024, Theinvestor.vn., USA: Vietnam made vegan/vegetarian fish sauce hits the US supermarket shelves, the antithesis of “Fish Sauce” is available for environmentally conscious population now
Apr 29, 2024, Norway, scandasia: Noumami AS, the Norwegian manufacturer has challenged the traditional Vietnamese fish sauce and are enroute to produce a sauce using Norwegian Salmon, Norwegian Cod and Herring.
June 14, 2024, the reporter Asia: “Ple Nakorn Invests 50 MB in New Fermented Fish Sauce “Sompoi””
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/116867/
Fish Sauce Market Segmentation
by Product
Traditional
Industrial
by Nature,
Basic
Premium
by Flavour
Plain
Spiced
by End-user
Food Manufacturers
Retail
Food Service
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/116867/
Fish Sauce Market Top Leaders:
Teo Tak Seng Fish-Sauce Factory Co. Ltd
Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd
Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd
Halcyon Proteins Pty.
Pichai Fish Sauce Co
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Sauces Market size was valued at USD 58.14 Billion in 2023 and reaching nearly USD 81.60 Billion By 2030.
Hot Sauce Market size was valued at USD 3.45 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.12 Bn by 2030,
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results