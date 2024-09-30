Canned Coffee Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2024 to 2030
The Canned Coffee Market size was valued at USD 14.08 Bn. in 2023 and the total Canned Coffee revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 20.08 Bn. by 2030.
Coffee is the second most traded commodity in the world, following only petroleum. Coffee manufacturers promote potential health benefits like reducing stress, dizziness, and fatigue. Additionally, coffee is believed to offer health advantages like reducing cholesterol levels, as well as the risk of heart and liver diseases. It is commonly enjoyed as a hot drink, but can also be found as chilled canned coffee. Below are some developments which suggest the growing trend in RTD canned coffee industry.
May 15, 2024, trendhunter: reported Subculture Coffee and Diesel Beverages joint venturing to launch worlds first THC-infused cold brew
May 16, 2024, New Zealand: nzherald reported inauguration of New Ground’s new coffee processing and extraction plant in Auckland.
Sept 25, 2024, world coffee portal: reported Mill city roasters a Minnesota based company relocating coffee roaster machine production from China to US.
Market Segmentation
by Product
Regular
Mocha
Cappuccino
Latte
Black coffee
Expresso
others
by Distribution Channel
Super Markets/ Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Food Service Centres
Others
Market Top Leaders:
1. Ueshima Coffee Co.
2. Starbucks Corporation
3. Nestle S.A
4. Illycaffe S.p.A.
5. The Coca-Cola Company
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
