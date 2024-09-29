Freeze Dried Dog Food Market is anticipated to reach US$ 333.89 Mn. by 2030
Freeze Dried Dog Food Market is anticipated to reach US$ 333.89 Mn. by 2030 from US$ 216.28 Mn. in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.4% during a forecast period.
Several important trends are driving growth in the freeze-dried dog food market. The rise of the nuclear family model in Western nations has led to the greater humanization of pets, mainly dogs, has resulted in an increase in expenditure on products for dogs, such as food. In 2018, freeze-dried food saw a 15% increase in the market, while refrigerated products only experienced a 3% growth, highlighting the preference for freeze-dried choices.
Dec 15, 2023, petfoodprocessing.net: reported Thrive Foods (freeze-dried products manufacturer) acquiring Canature, a freeze-dried pet food and treat producer
Jan 15, 2024, petfoodindustry.com: reported Kelly & Co's won product of the year in freeze dried pet food section at ‘Pet Innovation Awards’ in US in 2023
March 31, 2024, petfoodindustry.com: reported Kelly & Co's awarded silver medal for freeze-dried technology in freeze dried pet food section, at 11th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.
Freeze Dried Dog Food Market Segmentation
by Process Type
100% freeze-dried
Freeze-dried
partly freeze-dried
by Food Type
Chicken
Fish
Duck
Beef
Pig
Others
by Grain Type
Whole Grain
Grain-Free
by Distribution Channel
Specialized Pet Shops
Supermarket/ Hypermarket
Online Stores
Retail Stores
Freeze Dried Dog Food Market Top Leaders:
Natures Menu Ltd
TruDog
Wisconsin Freeze Dried
Canature Processing Ltd
Natural Dog Food Group
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Pet Food Ingredients Market size was valued at USD 34.4 Billion in 2023 reaching nearly USD 54.16 Billion by 2030.
Dog Clothing and Accessories Market size was valued at USD 6.70 Billion in 2023 and the total Dog Clothing and Accessories Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 9.68 Billion in 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Pet Food Ingredients Market size was valued at USD 34.4 Billion in 2023 reaching nearly USD 54.16 Billion by 2030.
Dog Clothing and Accessories Market size was valued at USD 6.70 Billion in 2023 and the total Dog Clothing and Accessories Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 9.68 Billion in 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
