Chewing Gum Market in Europe is expected to surge, as reported by Maximize Market Research.
Chewing Gum Market was valued at US$ 18.13 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 20.84 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.01% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 29, 2024 ) The Global Chewing Gum Market was valued at US$ 18.13 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 20.84 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.01% during the forecast period.
The purpose of the report is to provide a thorough evaluation of the market, including insightful perspectives, facts, past information, industry-validated market data, and projections based on appropriate assumptions and methodology. The report also aids in comprehending market dynamics and structure by identifying and analyzing market segments and forecasting market size. Consumers are moving towards mints instead of chewing gum, as health concerns and a government campaign are limiting the growth of the market. Europe is projected to continue leading the market, with the United Kingdom and Italy being the key markets.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27775/
March 7, 2024, AP News: published a report about candy companies pitching gum as a stress reliever
March 27, 2024, The Economic Times: Also reported on stress relieving properties of Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum Market Segmentation
by Product
Sugar-free Gum
Sugared Gum
by Distribution Channel
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Variety Stores
Online Retail
Department Stores
Others
by Form
Sticks/tabs
Pellets/pillows
Liquid Filled Gum
Others
Chewing Gum Market Top Leaders:
Hershey
Mars Incorporated
Mondelez International
Tootsie Roll Industries
Kraft Heinz
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm
Nicotine Gum Market size was valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2023 and the total Global Nicotine Gum revenue is expected to grow at 4.9 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1.98 Billion in 2030.
Turmeric Gummies Market size was valued at USD 60.21 Mn. in 2023 and the total Turmeric Gummies revenue is expected to grow by 16.8 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 178.56 Mn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
