Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2024 to 2030
Global Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market size was valued at US$ 719.69 Mn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 1225.45 Mn.
The endoscopic spinal surgery market is experiencing positive growth because of the increasing prevalence of chronic back pain and the potential of endoscope spinal surgery to enhance the efficiency of current spinal surgical procedures, which are driving factors for this market's growth. The recent development shows that top key players in the Endoscopic Spinal Surgery industry are experiencing growth.
Apr 26, 2024, Joimax A German medtech firm a market leader in technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, receives registration for all its products in India. In 2021 they also received FDA clearance for EndoLIF® Delta-Cage and EndoLIF® DoubleWedge-Cage
Jan 2, 2023, New Delhi, From The Economic Times, Health world: reported alarming rise n spinal problems in India. Pilot studies suggest 60% people will have spine problems at some point in their life.
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Endoscopes
Endoscopic Devices
by Procedure Type
Transforaminal Endoscopic Procedures
Interlaminar Endoscopic Procedures
Endoscopic Posterior Foraminotomy and Cervical Discectomy
Endoscopic Visualized Rhizotomy
by Technology
2D Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Devices
3D Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Devices
by End-Users
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Devices at Hospitals
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Devices at Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Devices at Specialty Spinal Clinics
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market Top Leaders:
1. Zimmer Biomet
2. Stryker Corporation
3. Depuy Synthes
4. Medtronic PLC.
5. Globus Medical Inc.
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Sciatica Market is expected to reach nearly USD 10.63 billion by 2030.
Spinal Laminoplasty Market is expected to reach USD 14.43 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.51 % forecast year.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/80247/
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market Segmentation
by End-Users
