The Farm Tractor Market reached a value of USD 73.67 Bn. in 2023. Global Farm Tractor Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, to reach USD 104.35 Bn. by 2030.
The Global Farm Tractor Market reached a value of USD 73.67 Bn. in 2023. Global Farm Tractor Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, to reach USD 104.35 Bn. by 2030.
The fast population growth and rising need for food in these areas are driving up the demand for farm tractors, with technological advancements and supportive government policies expected to boost the market. The Indian market is expected to slow down, whereas the southeast Asian market is showing opportunities for new entrants as well as key players.
Feb 15, 2024, Mint: reported Mahindra sales are expected to drop by 10% in Q4
June 14, 2024, Autocar professional reported Mahindra’s debut in ASEAN, starting with Thiland from 2025.
Sept 5, 2024, India, tractor junction: Reported on sales data released by FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, India) indicating tractor sale reduced by 11.39% in aug 2024.
Farm Tractor Market Segmentation
by Power Output
250Hp
by Drive type
Two-wheel drive
Four-wheel drive
by System type
Without loaders
Front-loaders
Backhoe loaders
by Design type
Tractor without CAB
Tractor with CAB
Farm Tractor Market Top Leaders:
1. Claas KGaA mbH
2. CNH Industrial N.V.
3. AGCO Corporation
4. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
5. Deere & Company
